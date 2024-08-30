The two full years in which supermarket companies have gone through deep inflationary pressure, translated into a general rise in retail prices to protect margins, have resulted in a clear winner. And that is none other than Mercadona, which if before the spiral of costs and prices was already the clear leader of the sector in Spain, now enjoys a position of greater dominance in all variables, after being the only operator of the six with the greatest weight at a national level that has managed to grow in revenue, profits and market share in the last two years.

This is what can be deduced from the analysis of the financial information available for Mercadona, Carrefour, Lidl, Eroski, Dia and Alcampo, the six main operators by turnover in Spain. All of them, except Dia, closed 2023 with a significant jump in their income compared to the figures with which they ended the 2021 financial year. This was, in all cases, in double digits, but the most notable was that of the company chaired by Juan Roig. Mercadona sold at the end of 2023 almost 29% more than two years earlier.

A percentage that, in a company with its turnover levels, translates into a growth of 7,345 million euros in that 24-month period, reaching the 32,861.6 million with which it ended the last financial year. This increase doubles that achieved by its other five rivals together. Of these, Lidl is the one that has grown the most in percentage terms, 27.7% in the last two years. The German company increased its sales in 2023 to 6,572 million, almost 1,500 million more than in 2021.

Alcampo grew at a slower pace (+19%), which in this period has strengthened its local network, especially with the more than 200 stores acquired from Dia. The latter, on the other hand, has reduced its sales by 3% in the period, largely due to this transaction and the burden of its operations in Brazil. Eroski has grown by 14%, and Carrefour by 13%.

Despite these advances, Mercadona’s turnover in 2023 was nearly 1 billion euros more than all of these rivals combined, something that had never happened before.

Key moment

Furthermore, the Valencian company is the only one of the six that has increased both net profit (+48%) and operating profit (+45%) between 2021 and 2023, surpassing, in the first case, the 1 billion barrier for the first time. In fact, the operating margin at the end of 2023 was 3.7% of revenue, higher than the 3.27% in 2021.

“Yes, they are right, we have raised prices a lot,” he openly acknowledged. Juan Roig in March 2023during the presentation of the results for the 2022 financial year. At that time, the pressure on food distributors was mounting regarding the constant increases in sales prices. This year, the businessman again defended that having profits “is a very good thing”, and that Mercadona had been applying price cuts since April 2023. According to an OCU report published in April, Carrefour, Alcampo and Mercadona itself are the chains that have raised prices the most, 45%, 43% and 38%, respectively, in the last three years.

A month, April 2023, which can be considered key in Mercadona’s performance in this inflationary crisis. At that time, the company announced a price reduction on 500 of its references, which amounted to an annual saving of 150 euros for its customers. Until that month, before the announcement was made, Mercadona suffered a loss of market share that caused it to drop to 25.1%, the lowest level in a year and a half, as shown by Kantar Worldpanel records.

Since then, the simple announcement of a price cut has changed the trend to the point where Mercadona has been close to historic levels of 27% market share for months. In mid-July, in the cumulative total of the previous three months, this stood at 26.8%, 2.2 points more than at the end of 2021. The cumulative share gain by Carrefour and Lidl together does not reach that level.

Oil: The Latest Movement

As it did in April 2023, Mercadona has once again made a move in one of the categories that have suffered the most from inflation: olive oil. The company announced a few days ago a Price drop for mild and intense varieties of its own brands, to bring the price down to below seven euros per litre, representing a 25% reduction in these categories so far this year. Dia, Carrefour and Alcampo are also already selling both varieties at the same price, 6.95 euros.

For its part, extra virgin olive oil, which accounts for 44% of sales of packaged olive oils, remains at around 9 euros, also in the case of Mercadona. The rains that fell during the winter and spring in the main growing areas, especially in Jaén, anticipate an improvement in production in the campaign that will begin in October, with an expectation of recovering one million tons.

Deoleo, the main bottler, acknowledged in July that, “as this new harvest approaches, prices should progressively fall.”

