In recent years, Mercadona has consolidated its domain in the supermarket sector in Spain with a commercial strategy based on the constant renewalof its catalog. However, this change policy is not always well received by consumers, especially when it implies the withdrawal of highly valued products. There are few customers who have expressed their frustration when seeing some of their favorite articles disappear from the shelves without prior notice. Now, a new decision of the Juan Roig chain has once again generated a stir with the withdrawal of a chocolate tablet which had a large number of followers.

The product in question is the Black chocolate with pink salt from the Himalayasa tablet that surprised since its launch for its combination of flavors and its high percentage of cocoa (72%). Manufactured in Portugal by ‘Imperial Produtos Foods SA’, this tablet offered a different experience for chocolate lovers thanks to the contrast between him sweetness of cocoa and salty touch of pink salt. In addition, its price of 1.85 euros It made it an affordable option within the range of chocolates in the chain.

However, despite its apparent popularity, Mercadona has decided Remove this product of his catalog, generating surprise and discontent among some of his clients, who have not hesitated to express their discomfort in social networks.

Customer complaints on social networks

Social networks have become the usual channel where Mercadona customers express their dissatisfaction with the withdrawal of their favorite products. In this case, a client turned to X to directly ask the company about the Disappearance of the chocolate tablet. “Another retired product?” Asked the user ‘Maytrebol’. Mercadona’s response, as usual, was brief and without too many explanations: «Hello! We don’t have it anymore, we feel it. We write down the interest in that chocolate, to take it into account. Greetings!”. A type of response that does not always convince customers, who consider that the chain could be more transparent In your retirement policy. “Well, it’s a mistake. It was the best you had, ”said ‘Maytrebol’.









The withdrawal of products in Mercadona is not something new. Juan Roig’s company maintains a Constant renewal strategy on their shelves, eliminating those products that, according to their own criteria, They do not have enough rotation or what They cease to be part of their commercial strategy.

From the company they ensure that this model allows to optimize the space and accommodate news that may have greater acceptance in the market. However, many consumers have criticized that on several occasions retired products are replaced by white brands, which makes them suspect that the elimination of certain items could respond more to a commercial strategy than to the low demand.

In addition, the Lack of notices previous and poor communication on the reasons for the withdrawal of certain products have generated a feeling of misinformation and bewilderment Among customers.

Will Black Chocolate with pink salt from the Himalayas return?

Despite the complaints, Mercadona has not revealed anything about a possible return of the product. Although, on previous occasions, the consumer pressure He has led the chain to reconsider the withdrawal of certain articles and temporarily return them to their shelves. For now, customers who enjoyed this black chocolate tablet with pink salt from the Himalayas will have to look for alternatives or wait for the company to decide to bring it back.