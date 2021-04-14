Mercadona, a company of physical and online supermarkets, sells more than 5,000 bags of gluten-free and lactose-free ‘Turkey Nuggets’ daily. This product, which is available to ‘Bosses’ (customers) throughout the chain, is ideal as a starter or main course for lunch and dinner. The Murcian ‘totaler’ supplier Fripozo, with whom the Mercadona company has been working for more than twelve years, produces this product at its Las Torres de Cotillas center. It is a food that can be prepared in a frying pan, in a deep fryer and also in the oven. Fripozo also makes other products for Mercadona, such as Cheese Finders, Flamenquines, San Jacobos and Meatballs. Fripozo has announced that it plans to open a new factory in Las Torres de Cotillas throughout this year that will increase its production capacity in the service of its customers and where they plan an investment of 44 million euros.

New products Every year Mercadona adds new products to the list of Hacendado gluten-free products. Currently, Mercadona offers more than 1,300 solutions conveniently packaged and identified on their labeling to guarantee maximum satisfaction for its celiac customers. Mercadona also takes into account other food allergies and intolerances, such as lactose. For this reason, the company works daily to improve the assortment and identification of allergen-free products.