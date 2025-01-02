The largest supermarket chain in Spain, Mercadonabegins the year with a change in its management leadership. The company chaired by Juan Roig has publicly announced that Elena Tejedorwho until now occupied the general direction of External Relations of Mercadonaleaves the company’s management committee. As explained by the chain, the board remains professionally linked to the company.

With the departure of the executive committee, Héctor Hernández, general director of the Financial and Marine Department of Mercadona Companiesassumes the direction of the External Relations department, a responsibility that until now was held by Elena Tejedor. The new department headed by Héctor Hernández will be called the Financial Department, External Relations and Legacy.

Weaver has been for one of Juan Roig’s main collaborators for more than two decades, both at Mercadonawhere he initially worked as head of External Relations between 2000 and 2011, as in the Trinidad Alfonso Foundationthe entity promoted and financed by Juan Roig to promote his patronage in sportwith activities such as scholarships for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and the promotion of the Valencia Marathon.

In 2022, after the pandemic, Juan Roig decided to reinstate Tejedor as head of Mercadona’s External Relations department, a position he has held until now.

In the statement, the company points out that it “wants to thank Elena Tejedor for her dedication and effort during the four years she has been in charge of the company’s External Relations department.”

Organization chart

The departure of the executive from the Mercadona leadership reinforces Héctor Hernández, who sees his functions expanded, in addition to continuing with Juan Roig’s own strategy of reducing the number of members of this company’s governing body.

A little over a year ago, the president and largest shareholder of the company reduced the general directors that make up that management committee, so that there were now eight, in addition to himself. With this departure they are finally settled on seven people, in addition to Roig himself.