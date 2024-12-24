The Mercadona Management Committee has decided to increase the salary of its entire staff by 8.5%, an increase that will become effective starting with the January 2025 payroll and that reaches the more than 100,000 workers that the company has in Spain and Portugal.

In a statement published this Tuesday, Mercadona states that the percentage increase is the sum of the corresponding Consumer Price Index (CPI) of each country and an additional extra decided by the company until this 8.5% is reached.

This way, In their first year, the company’s core staff will be paid 1,685 gross euros per month.s, which represents 27% more compared to the Minimum Interprofessional Wage (SMI), and 2,280 gross euros per month after four years in the company72% more compared to the SMI.

Likewise, the company has decided, within its profit-sharing strategy, to distribute an additional bonus that will be added to the traditional results bonus. The objective is to reward the effort made and share the benefits.

In March, Mercadona workers, from the first year and if they achieve the goals and objectives agreed at the beginning of the year, will receive an extra monthly payment on their payroll. The amount will increase to two monthly payments once the service exceeds four years and additionally this year all of them will also receive an extra premium corresponding to one monthly payment.

Closing at Christmas

During the Christmas holidays all stores will remain closedrespecting the usual policy of the company No operate on national holidays. For more details, it is recommended check their website. However, the Valencian supermarket chain, led by Juan Roig, has announced that today, Tuesday, December 24, its stores will be open until 7:00 p.m.