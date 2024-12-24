Mercadona has decided to approve a salary increase of 8.5% for its entire workforce above what is established by agreement, with the aim of “reinforcing its purchasing power”, as indicated by the company in a release.

This increase, which will be applied from the January 2025 payroll, will benefit the more than 100,000 employees that the company has in Spain and Portugal. But why this figure? The percentage increase is the sum of the corresponding Consumer Price Index (CPI) of each country and an additional extra decided by the company until reaching this 8.5%.

In this way, the initial salary of the base staff of the chain chaired by Juan Roig will be 1,685 gross euros per month during the first year, 27% higher than the Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI). After four years in the company, this figure It will increase to 2,280 gross euros per month, 72% more than the SMI.

Likewise, the company has decided, within its profit-sharing strategy (a measure promoted by shareholders in 2001), to distribute a additional bonus that will be added to the traditional results bonus with the aim of rewarding the effort made and sharing the benefits.

Mercadona workers receive every March, from the first year and if they reach the goals and objectives agreed at the beginning of the year, an extra monthly payment on their payroll, an amount that will amount to two monthly payments once the service exceeds four years; and additionally this year all of them will also receive an extra bonus corresponding to a monthly payment.