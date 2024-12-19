For weeks now, supermarkets have been offering a wide variety of Christmas sweets. Nougats, Polvorones, Marzipan and, of course, the traditional Roscón de Reyesthe dessert par excellence on January 6, which is consumed throughout Christmas.

There is a wide variety of Roscones de Reyes, which range from the most traditional, only with candied fruit and sugar, to those filled with cream, pastry cream, chocolate or other more innovative flavors such as truffle or dulce de leche.

In this sense, Mercadona It stands out for its great offer of Roscones de Reyes. And the Valencian chain has a wide variety of this typical Christmas sweet with the aim of adapting to the tastes of all its customers.

Mercadona’s new Roscón de Reyes

Mercadona sells five types of Roscón de Reyes, three of them with filling and two without. Most of these Christmas sweets went on sale last December 4 in all their establishments, so that their customers did not have to wait for Christmas to buy them.









However, since December 17, a new variety has been seen in some stores that will be available from this Thursday, December 19in all establishments. It is, nothing more and nothing less, than the Roscón de Reyes gluten-free and lactose-free. In this way, the Valencian chain once again responds to the demand of its customers, as it did in previous years.

Gluten-free and lactose-free roscón



The gluten-free and lactose-free Roscón de Reyes weighs 370 grams and has no filling. This variety of the traditional Christmas sweet can be purchased for 9 euros.

For optimal consumption of this Christmas delicacy, Mercadona advises defrost it inside the container at room temperature for 1 and a half hours before eating. Afterwards, it is advisable to keep it inside the container and in the refrigerator and consume it within 3 days.

The varieties of Roscón de Reyes from Mercadona

Mercadona has five types of Roscones de Reyes for sale that delight its customers. Three of these traditional sweets have stuffed with different flavors: cream, cream and chocolate.

The Roscones de Reyes with filling from the Valencian chain are available in all its stores from December 4 for a price of 8.90 euros.

Roscones de Reyes from Mercadona



In addition, Mercadona offers a variety of Roscón de Reyes for those customers who prefer the traditional unfilled option or want to fill it with the flavor you want. This variety is priced at 5.90 euros.

All Mercadona Roscones de Reyes are presented in frozen format and they come with a prize, the classic figurine Christmas, in addition to bean that, according to tradition, the person who gets it must pay for the candy. Additionally, the box contains a crown of the Wizard King.