The Mercadona supermarket chain has recently launched numerous new job offers to cover different positions in surfaces throughout Spain. Specifically, applicants can choose vacancies such as restocking, delivery and order picking staff, since the demand to buy online so that they can take the products home is increasing. The jobs offered are both permanent and temporary contracts and can be found in the virtual employment portal that they provide on their website.

The initial salaries of those who fill one of the vacancies will have an initial amount of 1,507 euros per month, although the company assures that they will be in the process of salary progression for permanence, so that the salary can reach 2,000 euros in the fourth year of work in the company. This bag of offers is complemented by the selection process that Mercadona is going to carry out to reinforce the summer campaign in those stores where an increase in demand is expected.

Which are the requirements? Contrary to what usually happens in the world of work, Mercadona does not need previous experience to pass the selection phases, since the company itself is in charge of the training to work in the establishments, which will also be paid. As for the studies, it is an essential requirement to have, at least, the title of ESO. As for the positions of distributors, applicants must also have a driving license, in addition to “motivation to learn and the ability to communicate and work as a team,” as requested by Mercadona.

Requirements to access vacancies at Mercadona



Those who are interested in accessing one of the jobs offered by the company must apply through its virtual employment portal. It is not possible to physically deliver the curriculum in any of the establishments nor can it be sent online by any other means. Mercadona only manages the requests that arrive through the portal designed for this purpose. To access it, you must register on the platform with your personal and academic data, as well as fill out a questionnaire.

Once the registration with username and password has been formalized, the applicant accesses the complete Mercadona portal, where they will be able to find out all the available offers and the details of each one, as well as select those that interest them according to the job position and the location. As the user already has the profile created, the process of requesting a vacancy is very simple. Once the process is done, the company always answers the job applications it receives, either to continue in the process or to rule out the applicant.