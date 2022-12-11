NE Sunday, December 11, 2022, 10:48



Mercadona has opened a new store in Puerto Lumbreras. This opening complies with the new efficient store model that reinforces excellence in service and optimizes the act of purchase, presenting improvements that benefit both the ‘bosses’ (customers), workers, suppliers and society.

In this sense, it has a new delicatessen with cut and packaged ham; a central gondola in the perfumery for specialized cosmetics; a service of freshly squeezed orange juice; sushi specialties; a new oven section with a bread slicer and refrigerated pastry or a new display in the fishmonger for shell products, among other novelties. The new ‘Ready to eat’ section is also incorporated, which has ready-to-eat dishes and is served in containers made from natural materials. In addition, it has a new entrance with double glazing, wider aisles, a new shopping cart model and another basket-type model, much more ergonomic and lightweight.

This new generation of efficient supermarket has a sales area of ​​more than 1,700 square meters and has a totally renewed design compared to the previous store model, with new colors and materials. Likewise, it is committed to wide open spaces that facilitate the entry of natural light and warm colors in the delimitation of the different environments.

On the other hand, the store is technologically connected through the integration of electronic devices and collaborative tools for workers, with which they can share information from any section of the store. Among the new devices are the checkout line, scales and the use of electronic tablets. All of this allows processes to be optimized and store management to be known in real time, which facilitates decision-making and contributes to greater agility, especially in the management of fresh products.

At an environmental level, measures have been taken to reduce energy consumption by up to 40% compared to the conventional store model. This is thanks to the improvement of thermal and acoustic insulation, optimizing the materials and the thickness of walls and ceilings and with new freezer cabinets that are more energy efficient and respectful of the environment. It has an automated led lighting system that is regulated according to zones and times of day. It also has a photovoltaic installation of solar panels on the roof that has been carried out by the Murcian company Konery.

The opening hours of this supermarket are from Monday to Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and it has 123 parking spaces, of which 3 are for electric cars, to facilitate the act of purchase for all customers who travel by vehicle private.