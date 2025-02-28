02/28/2025



Mercadona The VAT reduction from 10 to 4% of a series of products included in the last resolution of the Ministry of Finance published in the Official State Gazette has implanted in record time. The new prices are already available in all supermarkets one day after the measure is announced.

This has been confirmed by the supermarket chain chaired by Juan Roig, who has announced the VAT decrease: «Today we begin to apply VAT reduction in our Special breads In all our stores in Spain. VAT in these products goes from 10% to 4%. We thank Mercadona for its effort to implement this measure in record time ».

The Ministry of Finance has reduced the VAT of the special breads, among which is the gluten -free bread, from 10% to 4% after a judgment of the Supreme Court that has ruled that this type of Super -reduced VAT and equate it to common bread, which already enjoys this minor tax.

This is included in the February 24 resolution of the General Directorate of Taxes, on the type of the value added tax applicable to the PAN, which the Official State Gazette (BOE) has published on Thursday. In this way, it is established that the reduced type of 4% referred to in article 91.1.1.1 of Law 37/19921 will be applied to deliveries, intra -community acquisitions or imports of all products referred to in Roy “They have been made with gluten -free flour, either naturally or because it has been subject to special treatment to reduce its gluten content, or in which flour has been replaced by other gluten -ex -exempt ingredients naturally, even if these are majority in their composition.”









The common bread is one that is made with flour, water, yeast or mother and salt dough and is taxed with a VAT of 4%, while the special bread is one that carries more ingredients and can be developed differently and with different cooked. Thus, in this category of special breads are the Multicereales bread, baguete, chapata, roasted bread, hills, bischers, peaks, mold bread or breadcrumbs and also gluten breadthat until now they were taxed with 10% and are also 4%.