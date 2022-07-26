Owner of payment, financial and insurance broker licenses, Mercado Pago officially presents itself as a digital bank. For experts, the change may make part of the public see the platform, born within the retailer Mercado Livre, as a place to solve financial life – in short, a bank.

“Customers already treat Mercado Pago as their relationship financial institution. Now, we’re just starting to talk about it.” Estadão/Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) Tulio Oliveira, senior vice president of Mercado Pago in Brazil.

Transaction processing marked the birth of Mercado Pago, in 2004. Initially, the company processed transactions on Mercado Livre, and gradually expanded its operations. In 2019, it obtained a payment institution license from the Central Bank.

Neobanco has 36 million users, on two fronts: sellers, who use Mercado Pago to receive payments; and individuals, who use the digital account, credit card or other services, such as the purchase and sale of crypto assets and insurance.

While other fintechs seek banking licenses to reduce funding costs and expand the range of products, Mercado Pago believes that the authorizations it has are sufficient. The company currently operates as a payment institution in the modalities of issuer of electronic money, acquirer and issuer of postpaid payment. She is also a finance and insurance broker. “We issue CDBs through the finance company, we use the account as a relationship account, and we have the acquirer. For the credit card, we have the post-paid station”, says Oliveira.

Bruno Diniz, a partner at the innovation consultancy Spiralem, believes that, by positioning itself as a digital bank, Mercado Pago can convince segments of the public that are not at the base to use its products. “Perhaps they are trying to attract customers with this view that, as a digital bank, they better accommodate a customer’s financial needs,” he says.

Appetite

Fintech operates in Latin America, but, like Mercado Livre, most of its operations are in Brazil. Mercado Pago’s total credit portfolio was US$2.4 billion in March. This month, the company obtained a financing line of US$ 233 million with the American bank Goldman Sachs to reinforce the granting of credit in Latin America.

Data from the Sensor Tower consultancy compiled by Bank of America show Mercado Pago as the third most used platform monthly among fintechs and digital wallets in the country. With 13.2 million active users in June, it is behind Nubank and PicPay.

synergy

UBS BB highlighted that Mercado Pago, with 22% of the payment application market, was the best positioned in its coverage spectrum. For the bank’s analysts, the combination of payment processing, credit and the retail platform brings engagement.

Spiralem’s Diniz sees this integration as a competitive advantage as rivals seek to build virtual malls to keep users of financial products within their apps. “Mercado Pago benefits from the possibility of having a lower cost of acquiring customers, apart from the synergies it has with Mercado Livre”, he says.

The unfavorable turn of the credit cycle, however, calls for caution. The neobank’s vice president believes that the time is right to adjust limits, but not to turn off the tap. “The big challenge is to identify which customer is going to be more vulnerable in the economic situation we are in”, says Oliveira.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.