Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 08/26/2023 – 3:00 pm

During the second half of this year, users of Mercado Pago, the Mercado Livre group’s digital bank, will have a new investment modality: the daily liquidity CDB, which allows customers to redeem their funds at any time, without jeopardizing their profitability.

Offered in partnership with Órama, the product is available from August to more than 1 million users in the digital bank App and can be purchased from R$1. customer base gradually.

+ Sebrae and Bossanova will invest up to BRL 680,000 per business: see tips for creating a startup from scratch

“Our premise is to democratize access to financial services and increasingly popularize investments. For this reason, we value bringing products that make sense to our users, helping them to apply their resources and achieve their life goals. And we have achieved this goal: more than 1 million have already invested in CDBs with release on maturity. Of these, half invested in this modality for the first time with us”, says Ignacio Estivariz, Head of Digital Banking at Mercado Pago.

Mercado Pago’s daily liquidity CDB yields 102% CDI, but through Mercado Livre’s loyalty program, customers can earn up to 103% CDI.

A feature of the product is that, as it follows the CDI, the yield will always be positive. And, as it has daily liquidity, the user can redeem the invested amounts at any time, without loss of profitability. Another feature is that the CDB is protected by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FCG).

Research reveals that CBD is one of the gateways for Brazilians to start investing

In a recent survey conducted with 1,545 users of Mercado Pago and Mercado Livre, 37% of respondents said they had not yet started an investment journey and, of those who said they had already started, 38% said they had started investing through savings and 23 %, of CBD.

In addition, of those who already invest, most claimed to have started their investment journey in a digital bank. And the reasons: to have access to better income, for practicality and for allowing money to be withdrawn when needed.

Check out how to access the investment in CDB through the Mercado Pago app:

Open the Mercado Pago application and log in to your account;

Click on the “Investments” icon and then on “CDBs”

Choose the daily liquidity CDB with redemption at any time;

Set the amount you want to invest, which can be from R$ 1.00 and tap “Continue”;

Check if everything is right with the chosen investment and value;

Accept the Terms and tap “Invest”;

Ready! You have invested your money in the daily liquidity CDB.

With the application completed, the user can follow it through the Mercado Pago app, having visibility on yields and maturity dates.