Diego Sousai Diego Sousa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/ 10/31/2023 – 3:31

Planning, profitability and security are keywords when it comes to financial organization. With this in mind, Mercado Pago, the Mercado Livre Group’s digital bank, has just launched new fixed income investment options aimed at new investors: the promotional CDB with a yield of up to 200% of the CDI for new users and the other promotional CDB with a yield of up to 140% of the CDI for Mercado Pago users who have not yet invested in the modality.

The new products, which will be launched on October 25th and will be available throughout the month of Black Friday, can be purchased from R$1. The maximum investment value in promotional CDBs is three thousand reais and the maturity date is in two months.

A small simulation, considering the current interest rate, if a new user invests R$1,000 in the promotional CDB of up to 200% of the CDI, at the end of the investment term, they will receive R$31.40 net reais, 3 times more than that he would earn in the same period with savings (which he would earn R$10.40).

“With the launch of these new products, we want to continue encouraging new users and those who are already Mercado Pago customers, but who have not yet invested in CDB, to plan more and more financially. To do this, we took advantage of the strength of Black Friday to show that investments can be allies in the financial management of Brazilians during busy retail periods”, says Ignácio Estivariz, head of Digital Banking at Mercado Pago.

Check out how to access investment in CDB through the Mercado Pago app:

Open the Mercado Pago app and log in to your account; Click on the “Investments” icon; Then click on “Invest” and then on “CDBs”; Select a CBD Define the amount you want to invest, which can be from R$1.00 and tap “Continue”; Check if everything is ok with the chosen investment and value; Accept the Terms and tap “Invest”; Ready! You invested your money in CDB.

With the application completed, the user can follow it through the Mercado Pago app, having visibility over income and due dates.

Important informations: