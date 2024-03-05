Sammy Rochai Sammy Rocha https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/sammy-rocha/ 05/03/2024 – 14:09

Mercado Pago announced, this Tuesday, the 5th, that it will increase the automatic income from individuals’ digital accounts. Before, the yield was 100% of the CDI every day and, from today, it will yield 105% of the CDI on the amount available in the account. The measure applies to accounts with more than R$1,000 deposited.

According to the new CEO of Mercado Pago, André Chaves, the new performance is the most advantageous in comparison with other competitors in the market and goes against the strategies adopted by other players in the segment.

“We adopted a different strategy than our competitors and are expanding the performance of the Mercado Pago digital account for all individual customers. With this, we hope to reach and attract a greater number of users and gradually grow in a sustainable way, bringing the entire necessary portfolio to this user”, commented Chaves during the announcement.

According to Mercado Pago, 46% of customers with a Mercado Livre digital bank account save more than R$1,000 per month and a quarter of all users use the Mercado Pago account as the main one for their transactions.

Furthermore, as reported by Mercado Pago, 82% of users plan financially for the year using, in some way, the digital account platform.

Another relevant data collected by fintech is that 56% of customers with a digital account on Mercado Pago prefer to keep their monthly surplus in the same account, instead of transferring it to other banks with other income.

Currently, Mercado Pago, in data from the fourth quarter of 2023, has more than 30.4 million customers in the country. The company also operates in Argentina, Mexico and Chile, a market where it recently entered by launching the first remunerated account in that country .

For Mercado Pago's vice president of marketing for Latin America, Pethra Ferraz, the new revenue from the bank's digital account should allow the company to increase this number of customers and help the company consolidate itself in Brazil.

“We are finalizing this campaign, which should come into effect in 20 days. We invested heavily in actions on Black Friday and Carnival, and soon the campaign with the digital account that generates the most in Brazil will be known to all Brazilian consumers”, he announced.

According to the CEO, André Chaves, the objective with the new product is to gain new users with sustainable value propositions in the medium and long term.

“We will do this by meeting the financial needs of customers. This way, he can use our account to save, invest, build wealth, make acquisitions, have access to lines of credit and protection, in other words, a portfolio from a complete bank,” he says.

The 105% return on the CDI on the Mercado Pago account starts to be valid from today and is available to all individual customers of the digital bank.