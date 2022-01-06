Online shopping has gained prominence since the beginning of the pandemic and, this Wednesday (5), Mercado Livre decided to reveal the platform’s best-selling products during the past year.

The site reached 66 million buyers and 17 million sellers in Latin America in 2021. Supermarket items – such as beer, condensed milk, chocolate biscuits, ground coffee and olive oil – featured prominently in the year in the region.

+ Olist e-commerce platform raises US$186 million and becomes the new Brazilian unicorn

“E-commerce has already entered the routine of Brazilians once and for all. The search for convenience resulted in increased experimentation. People have realized that they don’t need to leave the house to solve tasks. We observed this behavior in the increase in sales called occasions, such as supermarket and home items, a vertical that had 300% growth, only on Black Friday in 2021″, revealed the senior vice president and leader of Mercado Livre in Brazil, Fernando Yunes.

Considering all of Latin America, the most sought after items during the year were protection products against the coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2), leading sales in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Uruguay.

Consumers in Chile and Colombia stood out in searches for cell phones and LEDs, while in Paraguay and Uruguay they stood out for orders in the construction category.

Check out the most purchased products per month on the Mercado Livre Brasil

January – Disposable masks; condensed milk

February – HD; Condensed milk

March – Pulse Oximeter; HD

April – Condensed milk; beer

May – Condensed milk; chocolate cookie

June – Beer; N95 mask

July – Beer; liquid detergent

August – Beer; condensed milk

September – Chocolate biscuit; MOP

October – N95 Mask; condensed milk

November – Condensed milk; ground coffee

December – Olive Oil; condensed milk

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?