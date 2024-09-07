From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/06/2024 – 21:21

They are already at sale tickets to one of the largest e-commerce events in Latin America. The Mercado Livre Experience 2024 happens in the days September 24th and 25that Transamérica Expo, in São Paulo, and promises to bring the public quality content and networking through meetings with industry leaders, insights to drive sales and discussions on the best strategies for the future of a constantly evolving market.

The event, which has become one of the most important dates in the digital business calendar, is now in its eighth edition, bringing a record number of presentations. The program will feature 100 lectures, already confirmed, bringing together a top-notch team – such as Manu Gavassi, Mercado Livre’s creative head of fashion, presenter Marcos Mion and entrepreneur and best-selling author Caio Carneiro, in addition to the participation of Olympic medalist Rebeca Andrade. The audience is also expected to be the largest since its first edition in 2016: 15,000 people – including stakeholders, experts and salespeople – are expected to circulate through the four content arenas of Mercado Livre Experience 2024 over the two days.

“Mercado Livre Experience 2024 is one of our most important moments of the year, when we bring together our entire team to listen to sellers and expand connections within our community. For entrepreneurs, this is a special opportunity to interact with industry leaders, gain valuable insights and absorb hours of crucial content to improve the use of the solutions available in our ecosystem, in order to increase their sales and ensure an even more promising future for their businesses”, highlights Fernando Yunes, senior vice president and leader of Mercado Livre in Brazil.

In addition to exclusive lectures, the program also includes training panels designed for different types of entrepreneurs: those looking for information to take their first steps on the platform, or sellers looking to scale sales and differentiate their businesses using Mercado Livre ecosystem solutions.

With production and execution by tm1, a brand experience agency, Mercado Live Experience 2024 will have a total area of ​​40,000 m2, which will feature four content arenas – the largest with capacity to receive 2,000 people, more than 110 partner and sponsor companies, and exhibition of the six business units that represent the e-commerce ecosystem: Marketplace, Mercado Pago, Mercado Envios, Kangu, Mercado Shops and Mercado Ads – with sizes between 100m2 and 150m2.

“Mercado Livre is one of the most aspirational brands in any segment and a reference in innovation and technology. Having the privilege and responsibility of planning, producing and executing one of the largest digital business events in Brazil is an incredible chapter in our history. We believe in the power of collective experiences, in human connections and how impactful they can be”, says Bernardo Dinardi, CEO and founder of tm1.

Mercado Livre Award 2024

Another attraction of the Mercado Live Experience 2024 will be the disclosure of the results of Mercado Livre Award 2024 which recognizes and supports entrepreneurs who overcome obstacles on a daily basis. Covering sellers on the Mercado Livre marketplace and Mercado Pago users, the award recognizes sellers, consultants and influencers who inspire more people to pursue their dreams and persist in their ideas.

Mercado Livre Experience 2024

Date: September 24th and 25th

Location: Transamerica Expo (Av. Dr. Mario Vilas Boas Rodrigues, 387 – Santo Amaro), in Sao Paulo