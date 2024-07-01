From the editorial teami From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/30/2024 – 22:10

Between the 1st and 14th of July, consumers will be able to enjoy discounts of up to 70% on thousands of products at Mercado Livre. The second edition of the year of “Descontaço” arrives with even more strength, allowing consumers to find the most desired products at competitive prices and aggressive offers.

To help consumers get those products off their “wishlist,” the e-commerce site is offering significant discounts on products such as home appliances and TVs, smartphones and electronics, clothing and fragrances, as well as furniture and mattresses. In addition, a special new feature of this edition is the possibility of paying for selected products in up to 18 interest-free installments through Mercado Pago, highlighting the strength of its ecosystem.

“The ‘Discount’ is our proprietary promotional date, created to offer attractive discounts during periods of less retail movement, outside of seasonality. We are very pleased to see that, edition after edition, Descontaço has become a tradition awaited by consumers, who have been waiting for this moment to put those dreams on paper, purchasing their much-desired products at the best prices”, explains Cesar Hiraoka, Marketing Director of Mercado Livre.

To further highlight the campaign, Mercado Livre has a broad advertising strategy that includes television commercials starring Marcos Mion, the brand’s ambassador and poster boy, showing consumers the best deals. In addition, the communication extends to other marketplace channels, such as social media – with content from influencers, digital platforms, OOH, affiliate programs and other formats.

The second edition of the year of Descontaço also brings great news for subscribers of the Meli+ Benefits Program. On July 10th and 11th, loyalty program users will have access to coupons and exclusive offers on thousands of products. Furthermore, from July 10th to 21st, new subscribers will be able to take advantage of a special promotion: the first two months of subscription for just R$9.90, to experience the benefits of Meli+ and discover the advantages of being a subscriber.