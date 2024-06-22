Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 06/22/2024 – 9:00

The E-commerce Sectors in Brazil Report, from the Conversion agency, points out that Shopee surpassed Amazon Brasil and became the second largest e-commerce platform in Brazil in the month of May, behind Mercado Livre.

The data takes into account the month of May, Mother’s Day period. The marketplace sector recorded its second best performance of the year, with 1.12 billion unique accesses in May – that is, a growth of 5.2% compared to April, according to the E-commerce Sectors in Brazil Report .

Brands also grew at high levels: Mercado Livre went from 340.3 million hits to 363 million, an increase of 6.6%. The Argentine platform has almost double the traffic of second place on the list, Shopee, which reached 201 million visits in the month, an increase of 10.8% compared to April. In third place was Amazon, with 195 million hits, 3.4% more compared to the previous month.

Check out the ranking of platforms in May

The survey also reveals that, in May, e-commerce revenue followed a growth trend, as did the number of accesses, rising 7.2% and maintaining the upward trend started in March, driven by Women’s Day.