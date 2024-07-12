Next week, a new edition of Amazon Prime Day will be taking place, a week of offers in which users can find thousands of products at quite attractive prices, as long as the user has an active membership of the company in question. Obviously, the competition could not fail, and for that reason it will arrive at the same time Unboxing Days, which will be available from the direct competitor in Latin America, we are talking about nothing more and nothing less than Free market.

Unlike Prime Daythe offers of Unboxing Days will be available to all users, without the need for an active subscription to Meli+. However, subscribers may get additional discounts if they have an active membership. Added to that is that there will also be priority delivery the next day if the user has a membership, and it doesn’t hurt to pay for it, since there are active streaming services such as Disney+ in its new version that integrated Star Plus.

Here are the dates of the event:

– Start: First minutes of Monday, July 15, 2024

– End: Last minutes of Sunday, July 21, 2024

– Duration: Seven full days

As for product categories, here are some:

– Electronics

– Video game

– Kitchen

– Clothes

– Toys

– Fashion

– Home

Within that day range there will be payment methods with Market Payment and some credit cards, with up to 18 interest-free monthly payments, delivery in 24 hours or less and a 50% discount on the first two months of subscription. Meli+going from 129 to 65 pesos. So it could be said that they will give fair competition to Prime; Of course, it will depend on some external sellers to weigh discounts, but at least the official stores of Free market Yes, they will have different discounts.

Via: Free market

Author’s note: I’ll have to take a look to see if it’s worth buying here rather than on Amazon. Personally, I’m looking for a MicroSD card, so whoever offers me the best price will be the winner.