What is now is electronic, which includes, of course, purchases and sales. Under this framework, one of the favorite e-commerce platforms in Mexico is Free market.

The success of Mercado Libre in the Mexican Republic is so great that the Argentine e-commerce has allocated millions of pesos to the Aztec country, in addition to being one of the nations where new job vacancies were opened the most, being only surpassed by Brazil, and both being nations the most competitive markets for corporate online sales and purchases in Latin America.

Taking into account the importance that Mexico has for Mercado Libre, have you ever wondered What are the items that Mexicans buy the most on the e-commerce platform??

went through Ad Marketthe Ad-tech platform of Mercado Libre, which is dedicated to advertising within the e-commerce site, which revealed the items preferred by Mexicans during 2022, that is, the things that they most searched for on the e-commerce site during said period.

Thus, according to the most recent press release from Mercado Ads and Mercado Libre, the most successful online shopping searches in Mexico are:

Car accessories (49%)

Electronics, audio and video (41%)

Clothing, bags and footwear (39%)

Sports and fitness (16%)

Cell phones and telephony (14%)

computing (14%)

Likewise, they revealed that other of the most searched terms on the Mercado Libre platform in the Mexican Republic are:

Agendas 2022

Baby Yoda

bratz

pride

straightening brush

panini prints

Halloween pupils

Halloween decoration

christmas sweater

advent calendar

Meanwhile, the company announced that the searches that were made in Mexico during 2022 outline a positive impact consumer mentality, which means that buyers searched for more items that express their concern for caring for the environment.

As we mentioned at the beginning, one of the industries that has grown the most in recent years, especially as a result of the covid-19 pandemicis ecommerce, and its numbers are expected to continue to increase.