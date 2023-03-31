The platforms of electronic commerce They have become one of the best purchase options on the market, and among all of these, one of the favorites in Latin America is Mercado Libre.

Such has been the growth of Mercado Libre in Mexico and BrazilAbove all, the Argentine company will invest billions of pesos in these markets, and in this note we will tell you What are the requirements to return a product?.

Return of purchases in Mercado Libre

Before giving you the requirements for the return of products through the Latin American e-commerce platform, the logical question would be whether the items purchased on this site can be returned, and the answer is yes, although with certain nuances.

According to the official website of Mercado Libre, particularly in the section “Return policies for your purchases” It is specified that although there are products for which a refund can be requested, there are others that are not.

In this sense, the products that cannot be returned to the seller in Mercado Libre are:

Live animals

adult items

Beauty and personal care products (pharmaceuticals)

Event Tickets

Natural plants

Estate

Health articles and medical equipment (acupuncture, pharmacy and laboratory material)

Services

Vehicles.

On the other hand, in products from the categories “Food and beverages”, “Babies”, “Home, furniture and garden”, “Jewelry and watches”, “Clothing, bag and footwear”, among others (make click here to see the complete list), it can be returned if the product has not been used and is sealed.

Now yes, the requirements to return a product that you bought through Mercado Libre are, according to the official ecommerce portal, the following:

No more than 30 days have passed since the item was purchased.

It must be without marks of misuse and as you received it.

Have its accessories, manuals and labels.

If it is a cell phone, notebook, tablet or smartwatch, it must be unlocked, without keys that prevent it from being used.

For its part, in the event that the product received has a problem or is incomplete, when it is returned it must be in the same conditions as specified in the claim.

On the other hand, it must be taken into account that product changes cannot be made in Mercado Libre, limiting himself only to requesting a return from the buyer and, upon receiving the money, buying another item.