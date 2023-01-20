If you are looking for your sales grow You have to offer your products through the Mercado Libre ecommerce platform, and in this note we will give you some tips so that you can achieve it this 2023.

It must be accepted that today’s sales, as in many other aspects, are electronic commerce platforms, which allow sellers to see their sales increase and, therefore, their income.

Under this framework, one of the e-commerce platforms The most popular in Latin America is, without a doubt, Mercado Libre, which is why we will immediately give you some recommendations so that you can succeed in the ecommerce site this 2023.

Recommendations to succeed in Mercado Libre this 2023

Build customer trust

A first tip to succeed this 2023 in Mercado Libre is to build trust in the platform’s customers, how to do it? Because the platform is a bit limited in this regard, you will have to make the most of its available fields to gain the trust of consumerssuch as putting high-quality images of your product and giving the maximum details of the article.

A good shopping experience

A second recommendation to succeed this year in Mercado Libre is to ensure that your customers have a good experience buying things from you. In this sense, the ideal is that you are periodically checking your inbox to answer the questions they ask you potential buyers about the product, and be sure to be friendly and polite to any questions they ask.

Offer free shipping

As you may have noticed, people love free stuffso a good way to grow in Mercado Libre this 2023 is to offer your customers free shipping to their homes for the items they buy from you.

Various payment options

Finally, something that will undoubtedly make you successful in Mercado Libre this 2023 will be that you offer the greatest variety of payment options to your customers, because that will make more people interested in what you offersince it must be taken into account that, as in colors, buyers have different preferences when paying.