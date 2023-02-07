Mercado Libre is the most successful e-commerce platform in Latin AmericaHowever, there are those who have taken advantage of this medium to sell pets, so in Mexico Wanted impose fines on pet sellers.

Currently, if you want to see your sales grow, you should not limit yourself to offering your products in physical stores, but also offer them through ecommerce platforms, so that they reach other parts of the country and abroad.

Under this framework, one of the e-commerce platforms that has grown the most in recent years is Free marketwhich has positioned itself as the favorite of millions of people in Latin America.

Now, despite the fact that the vast majority can find objects such as cell phones, video games, clothing, and toys, it is also true that there are those who use the platform to sell animals.

Given this unfavorable situation, the Mexican Chamber of Deputies seeks to impose fines and up to three years in prison on anyone who sells pets through Mercado Libre.

According to the proposal presented by the PAN member María Teresa Castellbecause there are more disadvantages than advantages of offering animals through the ecommerce and social media sitesit is planned to impose economic sanctions and imprisonment on those who commit it.

“Article 419 Ter.- A penalty of six months in prison to three years and a fine of two hundred to one thousand days will be imposed on whoever sells animals by electronic commerce; using any digital platform, virtual market, online stores and/or social networks. The provisions of this article are exempt in the case of the sale of animals for supply, understanding these as animals whose final destination is slaughter and slaughter such as cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, domestic birds , equines, leporidae or any other non-aquatic wild species intended for human consumption,” the proposal details.

Likewise, an aggravating circumstance to consider is that the animal for sale in Mercado Libre corresponds to an endangered species or marine species declared closed, in which case the penalty could be up to 5 years in prison.

It should be noted that at this time the proposal is just being developed, so it may receive modifications until it is considered in plenary session of the Lower House of the Congress of the Union or, outright, it is not debated. Here it will be necessary to specify that the sanctions also include social networks and other platforms.