If you are looking for a team that helps you to make your cleaning tasks more effective, Trent electric pressure washer by Femmto 1400w High pressure, with automatic shut-off function and 3 steel pistons is at CLEARANCE PRICE on Mercado Libre where its list price went from $2,299 pesos to $899 Mexican pesos Thank you 60% OFF temporary that you have. This promotion is available through cash payment, although there are some bank cards that can give you options for months without interest.

Below we will detail which cards can give you 2 to 3 MSI on the purchase of the pressure washer. Another participating payment method is financing, which in this case grants you a term of 24 monthly payments with additional interest. Below are the main features of the Trent electric pressure washer that is $1,400 off.

What is a pressure washer?

Also known as pressure washers or hydro-washers, these items allow for deeper cleaning because they expel water under pressure through a lance. This allows larger surfaces to be washed with greater precision and in the shortest possible time.

These are the features of the Trent 1400w electric pressure washer.

– 127 volts.

– Suitable for working with water at a maximum temperature of 50 °C to leave your surfaces sparkling.

– Built-in detergent dispenser to enhance cleaning performance.

– Built-in auto shut-off feature when trigger is released.

– Integrated thermal protector.

– Includes 3 steel pistons.

– Efficient water consumption that provides a better wash.

– Power of 1400W.

– Maximum pressure of 1600 psi – 110 bar.

– Cleaning performance of 20 to 40 m2/h.

What payment methods apply to the Trent 1400w electric pressure washer discounted on Mercado Libre?

The Trent 1400w electric pressure washer from Femmto It is on SALE at Mercado Libre where it is temporarily 60% OFF, so instead of $2,299 pesos, you will pay a reduced amount of $899 Mexican pesos, a promotion that applies paying cash by means of bank cards already credit With Citibanamex and Visa you can receive 3 and 2 months without interest. This promotion includes the payment scheme with financing cost in 24 monthly installments with interest with participating cards.

