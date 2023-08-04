Free marketthe e-commerce giant in Latin America, continues to consolidate itself as one of the most important platforms in the region, even competing with global giants such as Amazon. It has recently taken a bold step in expanding its services beyond online commerce and into the world of entertainment with the launch of MarketPlay.

The new platform of streaming, MarketPlayrepresents an exciting development for the company and offers users access to a wide variety of entertainment content from the same application of Free market, without having to pay an extra subscription. This means that the millions of users of Free market in the region can now enjoy movies, series and other entertainment content directly from their mobile devices.

The announcement of MarketPlay was made today through a video posted on the official account of Twitter of Free market, which generated great expectations among its users. While the video offers an initial guide on how to access the entertainment content, there are still some unknowns to be resolved, such as the possibility of streaming the content to television and whether the platform will have ads or allow an ad-free option for a fee.

Free content in Mercado Libre! #MercadoPlay is the new platform for movies, series, documentaries, reality TV and children’s content that you can access from our app for free, without the need for an extra subscription. pic.twitter.com/66kz3xqxax – Free Market (@Mercadolibre) August 4, 2023

Despite these questions, MarketPlay shows a promising catalog of content and, most importantly, integrates with the same account that users already use in Free market, which greatly simplifies the experience. This added convenience is sure to appeal to consumers looking for a hassle-free streaming platform.

The expansion of Free market towards entertainment is a strategic move that demonstrates its ability to adapt to the changing demands and preferences of consumers in the region. With its already established infrastructure and large user base, the company has the potential to position itself as a strong competitor in the Latin American digital entertainment market.

Editor’s note: We look forward to trying MarketPlay and discover all the possibilities offered by this new platform. Definitely, Free market has demonstrated its ability to innovate and diversify its services, and there is no doubt that it will continue to surprise us in the future. It’s time to enjoy online entertainment in a simpler and more accessible way!