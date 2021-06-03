The Argentine unicorn Mercado Libre is in search of 2,800 jobs to expand its presence in the country, in the midst of an expansion process that also includes the main markets of the region, with salaries that exceed 140 thousand pesos.

Marcos Galperin’s company began a process of attracting new IT values ​​for the segment of “technology and product, administration and finance, marketing, logistics, customer experience, fraud prevention, people and business”.

Mercado Libre has 17,000 employees throughout the region and during 2021 they expect to almost double this number, incorporating more than 16,000 employees, according to what they told Clarion.

A total of 7,200 in Brazil, 4,700 in Mexico, 850 in Colombia, 300 in Chile and 150 in Uruguay will be added to the positions they will fill in Argentina, for example.

Marcos Galperin. CEO of Mercado libre. / Clarín Archive

“We will have contracts in the different regions of the country in which we operate, closing 2021 with about 10,000 total collaborators in Argentina. Of those, 4,500 will be for Technology”, they assured from the company.

“This plan is part of our commitment to promote quality employment throughout the region, to generate new opportunities by reducing social and gender gaps, so that there is more and more inclusion and more jobs,” they acknowledged.

Positions, salaries and selection process

At the top of the list in the positions to be filled appear web designers, data science specialist, back-end engineer, front-end engineer, among others.

Second, in the area of administration and finance, Mercado Libre has opportunities available on their official website: They are looking for a sustainability manager, an environment supervisor, an internal audit supervisor for technology, a financial planning and analysis supervisor, a fintech compliance audit manager, among others.

Third, in marketing Positions such as growth analyst, senior vendor acquisition analyst and senior digital accounts analyst for marketing stand out.



The MeLi offices at Polo Dot.

Mercado Libre also seeks to cover vacancies in logistics for transportation analysts, routing analysts, quality supervisor for the shipping market, business control analyst, among others.

Finally, the “business” category is located and for this Mercado Libre needs senior analysts of products for Mercado Pago and marketplace, analysts of means of payment, business managers for Mercado Pago, QR business supervisor, among others.

According to data from Glassdoor, one of the most important job search sites in the world, the salaries of a software developer and a software engineer in Mercado Libre exceed $ 140,000 per month while a data scientist exceeds $ 163,000. Meanwhile, an analyst is around $ 112,000 a month.

On the same site, the candidates who went through interviews to join the Galperín firm revealed that the questions are about studies, work experience and the reasons why they want to belong to the organization.

In most of the testimonies they remarked that the selection process consists in one of its instances of a test with 40 logic and math questions that candidates will have to solve in 30 minutes. There is also a group interview that takes place via Zoom.

“The 2021 hiring plan implies almost quadrupling the employees who collaborate in the shipping area and adding almost 4,000 new jobs in the IT area. The rest of the hiring will be used to strengthen other areas of the business,” they said.

Currently, Mercado Libre has 9 Technological Poles in the country: 3 in the City of Buenos Aires (2 in Saavedra and Parque Patricios) and in Córdoba, Mendoza, San Luis, Santa Fe, Paraná and Rafaela.

SL