Free market entered the world of streaming with its new platform Play Market, where you can enjoy movies, series, documentaries, among other types of content, completely free of charge and without an additional subscription. This emerged as an option for those users who do not have an account with another service, but who want to access a new type of programming very different from what traditional television offers.

However, although this new streaming platform is completely free, there is also content from other services such as HBO Max, Disney+, Star+ and Paramount+; which do require a subscription on these pages, so in the following note we will tell you how to access various titles without the need for an extra payment.

How to enter Mercado Play?

To be able to enjoy the best movies and series at no cost on Play Marketyou must follow the following steps:

From mobile devices

Open the Mercado Libre application.

Sign in with an account or create a new one.

Locate the Mercado Play icon at the top.

If it does not appear, press the button with the three horizontal lines and search for Mercado Play in the menu.

From computers

Enter the Mercado Libre website.

Sign in with an account or create a new one.

In the main menu, slide and, under the ‘offers’ panel, locate the Mercado Play panel.

Once inside the service you will find four tabs, in ‘for you’ You will find a list of titles that the same platform suggests and that will be personalized according to the type of content you see. You can also view the tabs of ‘films’, ‘series’ and ‘childish’; where you will see a much broader and more specific number of productions for each category.

During your browsing, you can also find content found on other platforms such as HBO Max, Disney+, Star+ and Paramount+; which require a subscription to said services, so if you click on it, you will be redirected to the corresponding application where said production is located.

It is worth mentioning that those movies, series, documentaries and more that are available for free; They CANNOT be downloaded, so an internet connection via Wi-Fi or the use of mobile data will be required. However, it is possible to change the language, add subtitles, go forward and rewind, as well as view in full screen.

On the Mercado Play platform you can find movies, series, documentaries, among others. Photo: LR composition/capture from Mercado Play

What movies and series can be seen for FREE on Mercado Play?

The catalog of this new streaming service is very varied, since you can find content in various genres such as drama, suspense, comedy, action, horror, etc. Next, we will show you the titles that it will be possible to enjoy:

Films

‘Nerve: a game without rules’

‘Mona Lisa’s smile’

‘Sinister’

‘Like it was the first time’

‘Venom’

‘Jumanji: In the Jungle’

‘The amazing Spiderman’

‘Men in black’

‘Bad Boys’

‘A great dad’, among others.

Series

‘The babysitter’

‘Mr. Bean’

‘Little Women’

‘Timeless’

‘The bandit’

’40 is the new 20′

‘Extreme Makeover’

‘The Client List’, among others.

Childish

‘Zenón’s farm’

‘Bichi Kids’

‘The Blu Family’

‘Transylvania hotel’

‘Monster House: the house of scares’

‘Hamburger rain’

‘The Smurfs’

‘The pranks of Peter Rabbit’, etc.

