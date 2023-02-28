Mercado Libre has become the e-commerce platform leader in Latin America, which is why on this occasion we will tell you how much does a delivery man earn of this ecommerce company.

As of the Covid-19 pandemic, many online businesses, which had already been showing an upward trend, rebounded, managing to increase their transactions after the health contingency.

One of the industries that grew the most was, precisely, Free marketbeing the leading electronic commerce platform in the entire Latin American territory, which is why not a few people seek to generate income through the electronic site.

However, to not everyone is given sales nor do they have enough space to house a warehouse for packaged products with the characteristic logo in their homes or residences.

Thus, for those people who want to generate income through Mercado Libre, not being sellers or stockists of items, there is the option of becoming distributors of the ecommerce platform.

How much does a Mercado Libre delivery man earn?

In this sense, it should be noted that a Mercado Libre dealer can earn more than a thousand pesos per day, since it will be necessary to take into account that a 6-hour route is paid at 650 Mexican pesos, while a 9-hour route provides 900 pesos to the delivery person.

Bearing in mind the above figures, If a person decides to take 2 routes of 6 hours, working delivering Mercado Libre packages for 12 hours would pocket 1,300 pesosalthough it should be noted that the company deducts taxes from said profits.

Requirements to be a distributor in Mercado Libre

However, if you are interested in applying to be a Mercado Libre delivery person, the following are the requirements that you must meet:

Current driver’s license

Circulation card

RFC (SAT)

Digital Seal Certificate (SAT)

e.signature or electronic signature (SAT)

Proof of tax situation (SAT)

Sedan type car or SUV type truck less than 15 years old and with civil liability insurance.

If you have any questions or simply want to find out more about how to be a Mercado Libre courier, we invite you to visit the official website of the e-commerce company.