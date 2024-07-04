Mercado Libre wants to pamper all its customers and for this it has put the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro in 256GB for only $4,499. An affordable price considering its power and great features.

He Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro It has an impressive 6.67 AMOLED display inches and FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1220 pixels. With a 120Hz refresh rate, users can enjoy a smooth and immersive visual experience, ideal for consuming multimedia content such as movies, series and video games in high definition.

One of the most outstanding features of this device is its 200MP main camera, equipped with optical (OIS) and electronic (EIS) stabilization. These technologies ensure clear captures and stable in any environment. In addition, its professional 7P optical lens improves light collection and reduces ghosting, guaranteeing exceptional quality photos, even in low light conditions.

Inside, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro It is powered by the processor MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra, offering superior performance and a smooth user experience. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, Users can enjoy ample space to store their photos, videos and apps, without worrying about running out of space.

The durability of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro It is also remarkable. Equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and technology of 67W turbo charge, The device promises long-term use without the need for frequent recharging. In addition, its IP54 protection against splashes and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 ensure optimum resistance under demanding conditions.

Mercado Libre has made available to everyone a device that combines power, photographic quality and durability at an unbeatable price. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro It is presented as an ideal option for those looking for a complete and accessible smartphone, without sacrificing performance or high-end features.