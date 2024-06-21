Stores such as Bodega Aurrera, Elektra, Coppel, Sam’s Club, Liverpool, among others, have a wide variety of motorcycles in their catalog to satisfy the needs of their customers. However, we cannot fail to mention that Mercado Libre also offers an excellent selection of motorcycles with discounts and interest-free monthly payment facilities. Among the highlighted options, we find An unmissable offer on an Italika work motorcycle, ideal for those looking for an efficient and economical vehicle.

The e-commerce platform offers motorcycles for every need, one of the best-selling motorcycles on Mercado Libre is the Moto Italika AT110 RT Red White, which now has a 31% discount. Its list price of $28,499 has been reduced to just $19,499, with the option to pay in up to 18 months without interest of $1,083 in addition so that Don’t miss this opportunity to buy 2-wheeled transportation, order it today June 21, it has free shipping.

The Moto Italika AT110 RT is an excellent option for those looking for an efficient and reliable work motorcycle. With its 107 cc 4-stroke engine, it offers a good combination of power and fuel economy, allowing you to reach up to 70 km/h. In addition, its electric and pedal starting system, Together with its semi-automatic transmission, they make handling simple and comfortable.

Features of the Moto Italika AT110 RT

◉ Engine type: 4-stroke, single-cylinder

◉ Displacement: 107 CC

◉ Maximum speed: 70 km/h

◉ Maximum power: 7.2 Hp @ 8500 RPM

◉ Starting system: Electric and pedal

◉ Final Transmission: 4-speed Semi-Automatic/Chain

◉ Fuel capacity: 3.2 L

◉ Fuel efficiency per tank: 144 km

◉ Front suspension: Telescopic fork

◉ Rear suspension: Double shock absorber swingarm

◉ Front brakes: Single Disc

◉ Rear brakes: Drum

◉ Front tire: 2.50 – R17

◉ Rear tire: 2.75 – R17

Specifications:

◉ Brand: Italika

◉ Model: MOTO ITALIKA AT110 RT RED WHITE

◉ Year: 2024

◉ Brakes: Front and rear

◉ With alarm: No

◉ With new wheels: Yes

◉ Types of suspension:

◉ Front suspension Telescopic fork

◉ Rear suspension Double shock absorber swingarm