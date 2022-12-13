México.- The online shopping company (search for synonym/English) Free market recorded a commercial for its 2022 – 2023 season with Xavier Lopez, “Chabelo”as its main protagonist along with the singer Sofía Reyes.

In the advertising published by the channel Youtube ‘Free Market’ You can see the woman born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, in the middle of a stage with decorations alluding to Christmas and listening to the Christmas song Rom Pom Pom Pom.

A text message sent to ‘Friend of all children’ It was the following scene and one of the climaxes of the video clip:

“Chabelo, what if we make the best Christmas carol in history?”

The response was immediate and in a voice note: “if it’s for all of Mexico to dance, I’ll fit in.”

With notorious multiculturalism in the choice of the cast, and set in a metropolis, the commercial season 2022 – 2023 of Mercado Libre ended up being a reggaeton song by Chabelo with Sofia Reyes.

“The new collaboration of Sofía Reyes with Chabelo for Mercado Libre has arrived”. It will make you enjoy this Christmas to the fullest. Listen to her. Buy your gifts at the best rate”, can be read in the description of the advertising spot made by the XX company.

Does Chabelo record Christmas reggaeton?

The former Televisa worker had never recorded urban, and perhaps still does not according to those who consider that the company only paid for the rights to his name.

Then? an imitator of Chabelo he was able to record voice, or maybe good sound engineers worked magic on voice-recorded controls throughout his career as a movie actor and TV host.

What did you think of the Christmas ad that Free market Did it in one of the more times that better incomes leave for the majority of merchants?