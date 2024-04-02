In Mexico there is a serious problem that, little by little, has infiltrated the online market, and it is fake products. Free marketone of the main sites for digital buying and selling, has revealed that, during the second quarter of 2023, More than 5 million posts were removed for violating the site's terms and conditions.

According to a study shared by Mercado Libre, between April and June 2023, 5.4 million products on this site had to be eliminated for not complying with the terms and conditions, of which 875,352 were made in Mexico. Along with this, it has been mentioned that 173,355 publications were reported by users and authorities. Although these may be seen as alarming numbers, Mercado Libre assures that this only represents 0.84% ​​of the total publications made on the platform.

Among the categories, the removed products belonged to counterfeit goods, software, books, medicines, beads and games, CBT imports, medical equipment, miscategorized adult products, animals, and tobacco. Along with Mexico, countries like Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina also suffer from similar problems.

Of the total number of deleted posts, 97% were detected by Mercado Libre equipment and systems and only 3% by users, according to the transparency report. Now, those responsible suffer a series of consequences ranging from the removal of the publication, to the suspension or cancellation of the account and, in very serious cases, reporting to authorities.

It is important to mention that these are data from last year, and Mercado Libre has not shared information related to so far in 2024, so it is unknown whether the number of fake products has increased or decreased in the last 12 months. On related issues, COFECE puts a stop to Mercado Libre and Amazon. Likewise, Mercado Libre announces collaboration with Anime Onegai.

Editor's Note:

This is something very common in Mexico. Piracy and fake products have increased year after year, and the arrival of digital marketplaces has given them the opportunity to expand substantially, and it is more difficult to demand a refund here.

Via: Mercado Libre