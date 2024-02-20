It may seem surprising to some, but Mercado Libre has its own streaming platform called Play Market, which has not been launched in the world of the internet for long, and the best thing is that it is completely free for those who want to enter with their account login. And now, they have announced something quite ambitious, as they are having an interesting collaboration with the Japanese content site called Anime Onegai.

Through a statement, they have mentioned that some series on the platform will be reaching Play Market, which will give visitors more options to watch, which presumably have the original language, as well as the respective dubs in Latin Spanish.

Here are the titles that have already been added:

– Brave 10

– Kuroko's basketball

– Natsume Yujin-cho

– The “hentai” prince and the stone cat

– Fist of the North Star – Legends of the Dark King

– Spirit hunting

– Canaan

– Mazinkaiser SKL

– The story of the Arcana Famiglia

– Soni-Ani: the animation of Super sonico

– Amnesia

–Broken Blade

– Aria, the scarlet bullet

– Full Moon: Searching for the Full Moon

– Registry of fantastic creatures

Here what was mentioned by Joseph Yamashitageneral director of Remow Latam Regarding collaboration:

We are excited to bring Anime Onegai to Mercado Play and provide a unique experience to more anime fans in Latin America. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing the best anime dubbing to new audiences and expanding our impact in the region.

It is worth mentioning that Play Market It cannot be seen at the moment in official applications, so it is mandatory to use a search engine to access the content.

Via: Anime Onegai

Editor's note: Free anime never hurts, the bad thing is that they put titles that are not as striking as others. It would have been appreciated if they had let me see Dragon Quest Adventure of Dai, but hey, that's what we have for now.