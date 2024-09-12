The company has launched in Mexico its new phone trade-in program, an initiative that allows users to trade in their old cell phone in exchange for a discount on the purchase of a new smartphone. This system, called “Plan Canje,” seeks to facilitate the renewal of devices and offers users the possibility of saving up to 15,000 pesos, depending on the value of their old phone and the new device chosen.

The process is simple: the customer buys a new cell phone from a specific list of models, which includes 107 devices from brands such as Apple and Samsung. Then, he quotes his old phone by answering a questionnaire, and sends it to the company for review. If the equipment meets the established conditions, the customer receives a refund in his account. Market Payment within a maximum period of 30 days.

It is important to mention that not all phones are enabled for this program, since Free market only accepts certain models, and the phone delivered must turn on and work properly. Despite this, it does not have to be in perfect condition, but the platform reserves the right to modify the bonus if the phone does not comply with what was indicated in the initial quote.

The “Plan Canje” represents an attractive alternative for users looking to renew their equipment without incurring excessive expenses, but it is essential that those interested carefully review the conditions of the program to avoid surprises in the process. The store guarantees a “rigorous inspection” of the used device, which includes validation of the IMEI and verification that the equipment is not blocked before releasing the corresponding bonus.

Via: ML

Author’s note: It would be nice to try this exchange thing, but I don’t think it’s fair to buy first and then find out how much the discount will be. It’s better to know from the start what the discount will be.