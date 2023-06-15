In it current digital world, the options to access financial services have multiplied. One of the platforms that has ventured into this area is Mercado Libre, through its Mercado Crédito service.

If you are in search of a personal loan, In this article we will explain step by step how to request it and we will provide you with relevant information about requirements and associated costs.

If you already have a personal loan available in your account, you will be able to see the corresponding option in the Credits section both within the Mercado Libre app and in the Mercado Pago app. In addition, you will receive notifications and emails that will inform you when you can request it.

It is important to bear in mind that the availability of loans may vary, so if you still do not see the option, do not worry, since the platform is constantly analyzing to offer this possibility to a greater number of people.

When requesting a personal loan, you may be asked for some personal and financial information. It is important to bear in mind that maintaining a good history and responsible use of your line of credit at Mercado Crédito will increase your chances of approval.

The platform will evaluate your history and consistency in your payments to determine if you meet the necessary requirements. If your application is approved, you will receive the money in your Mercado Pago account and you can use it according to your needs.

Simulation of quotas and costs in Mercado Libre

One of the advantages offered Credit Market It is the possibility of simulating the installments and knowing the associated costs before requesting a Personal Loan.

The application itself provides you with a simulation tool that will allow you to calculate the amount that you will have to pay based on the loan requested and the term chosen. The interest rates remain constant, varying only the amount of the loan.

Here is an example with different scenarios:

For a loan of one thousand pesos for one month, interest of 3.7% will be charged, resulting in a total payment of $1,037 pesos.

At three months, the interest will be 10.7%, $1,107 pesos.

If you choose a term of six months, the interest will be 21.6%, with a total payment of $1,216 pesos.

For longer terms, like nine months, the interest is 33.1%, adding $1,331 pesos to the final payment.

In the case of twelve months, the interest increases to 45.3%, and the total payment will be $1,453 Mexican pesos.

Increase your credit through consistent use and regular payments

It is important to note that the amount of money that can be lent to you in Mercado Crédito will depend on your own credit history. Those users who frequently use the applications of Free market and make purchases on the platform will have a greater chance of increasing their credit limit.

The platform will be based on the information of your purchases and the proof of your payments to evaluate and assign andl available credit.