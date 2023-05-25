José Mercader is an old acquaintance in Murcian municipal politics. He has been the mayor of Sucina for 12 years at the hands of the PSOE, although he has always defended his independence and his status as not affiliated with the party. In that time, he has made himself known with his activism and his striking protests to denounce the “plundering” that, according to him, the City Council submits to the districts.

Now he has gone a step further with the jump to the municipal arena and the foundation of his own party, Hola Pedanías, with which he has truffled Murcia with posters and has accumulated nearly 8,000 kilometers, according to estimates, aboard a van decorated with his image as a mayoral candidate. As its name indicates, the project focuses on defending the interests of the 54 districts of the municipality, which add up to more than 290,000 inhabitants, about 60% of the population of Murcia.

As a villager, Mercader has never opted for discretion in his claims. He has been seen unloading hundreds of paper boats in La Glorieta with complaints from the residents of Sucina, characterizing himself as Rocky Balboa to stage the fight for a better budget distribution or drawing blood at the door of the City Hall to denounce that the Consistory “sucks” him. the blood» to territories far from the city.

Hola Pedanías was born from the “continued failure of that fight with all the parties,” Mercader acknowledges. The straw that broke the camel’s back, as he points out, is the non-compliance with the sentence handed down by the Supreme Court in 2019, after a long legal battle initiated by himself, which recognized that the City Council must allocate 8% of the budget to the districts for direct management. “All the parties have agreed not to comply with it,” he says. Then, I only had one way left ». In this sense, he regrets that Murcia “has a budget of 1,000 euros per inhabitant when Valencia allocates 1,440” and denounces that “the brother-in-law and suspicious clientelism” cause “the City Council to pay three and four times more for things than it they are worth». “The first thing we are going to do, if we are part of the Government, is to end that bleeding,” he defends.

The ‘kidnapping’ of Mario Gómez



The candidate considers that the socialist mayor, José Antonio Serrano, who made a political banner of the need for the districts, “has been kidnapped by Mario Gómez”, which has prevented action in them, and believes that it would be “terrible” for the municipality that the popular José Ballesta was the next mayor.

One of the star measures of its program is “the division in two of the local budget, establishing a clear difference between what is allocated to the center and to the rest of the municipality. “We set ourselves the need to reach at least 700 euros per inhabitant in the districts, which is much more than what they receive now, leaving 1,300 to the city for management,” he points out.

In order to do so, it will be key to achieve representation in the Consistory. “Our polls say that we will have between two and three councillors, and I am sure that it will.”