The state-owned company's assessment is that changes are inevitable, but Prates' continued leadership of the company, despite tension with Alexandre Silveira, is Lula's survival.

The possible departure of the president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloizio Mercadante, for the Petrobras gained traction in recent days, but this weekend the expectation grew that the PT member will occupy the presidency of the Board of Directors of the state-owned company and not the command of the company, currently under the direction of Jean Paul Prates.

O Power360 found that the survival given by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to Prates not making a decision about his stay in the week in which the atmosphere became more tense between him and the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, is a sign that the current president of Petrobras can remain in office.

The assessment made within the state-owned company is that changes are inevitable, but that Lula's delay in making a decision about Prates favors him.

On Thursday (April 4, 2024), the departure of the president of Petrobras was considered certain. Now, the climate is that the politician can stay in office and Mercadante can be accommodated within the state-owned company as well, to strengthen a more pro-government position.

The strategy would be to place a stronger government name on the council and save Prates' position. Since the departure of the head of Petrobras was announced, market agents, the FUP (Single Federation of Petroleum Workers) and other organizations have come out in defense of his continued presidency.

The market trusts Prates more than Mercadante in the leadership of the state-owned company. As shown by the Power360the maintenance of Prates and a definition on the distribution of dividends are a strong signal to reassure the market.

Mercadante's eventual move to command Petrobras did not have a positive impact on the financial market or the oil and gas sector.

Mercadante graduated from Unicamp (State University of Campinas) and has an unorthodox profile in economics. He went so far as to say that inflation in Brazil had ended with the Cruzado Plan, in 1986, an analysis that proved to be wrong. And then, in 1994, he criticized the Real Plan.

The economist even recorded a video in a supermarket defending price fixing to control inflation.

Watch (6min58s):