Ahen literature still helped love, i.e. in the Middle Ages, Francesca da Rimini and her brother-in-law Paolo read together one day the novel about the knight Lancelot des Chrétien de Troyes. The consequences are well known: when they come to the point where Lancelot simply had to kiss his otherwise married queen, they feel persuaded to imitate: “We did not read any further at that hour.” This is how Dante reports it from the second circle of hell.

In Saverio Mercadante’s opera “Francesca da Rimini” at the Frankfurt Opera, this reading hour takes place halfway through, at the end of the first act: in a surreal room with gallery-white walls that constantly oscillates between private and public, between real action and psychological interpretation. On the right stands Francesca’s bed, on the left there is a coal-black rock on which the swords of the men of Rimini lean, who at the beginning returned in a great chorus from a victorious battle. In between, the soprano Jessica Pratt as Francesca and the mezzo-soprano Kelsey Lauritano as Paolo wander about, tormented by their suppressed love, half looking for each other, half fleeing, holding the seductive book from which they sing to each other just as seductively. Until finally, one has scaled the rock, the passion blazes up uncontrollably and increases up to the wicked desire: “Let me hold your knees!” It goes no further in adultery, because at this moment husband and father rush in, large tableau, the guilty book is set on fire, the two innocent lambs are brought to their punishment.

For the sake of the unity of time, the experienced librettist Felice Romani sacrificed every possibility of a more cautious psychological development, just as he had to sacrifice the adultery of the 13th century to the morality of the 1830s. Romani does not want to open up space to the imagination, and so this becomes the task of the music. But also directing, in a very literal sense, because in Johannes Leiacker’s stage design the white wall at the back opens up from time to time and reveals the dancers as doubles of the three protagonists. In front of a monastery ruin reminiscent of Caspar David Friedrich, a second Paolo undresses a second Francesca, picks her up and carries her away.

The production by Hans Walter Richter knows how to extract new nuances of the sense of possibility from the meanwhile already accustomed appearance of doubles of the protagonists. Later, in the second act, they break through the wall between utopia and stage reality, interacting with the singers. Theo Lebow, who for long stretches has to play the implacable Lanciotto, snarling tinny coloratura and screaming for vendetta, is allowed to adopt a completely different, touching and warm tone in his aria in the second act, while allowing his double to hug him comfortingly . In the end, however, he angrily throws it to the ground: Vendetta! In general, flowers, books and actors are constantly being thrown on the ground, henchmen wielding daggers and swords cruelly, ladies-in-waiting suffer from post-traumatic stress disorders – what is remembered, however, are such calm tones and images that speak of the utopia of loving care.







The Frankfurt audience welcomed the evening with enthusiasm, later success for a play that had a strange fate. Presumably nobody would remember Mercadante’s “Francesca da Rimini” if it had been performed during his lifetime, like dozens of other operas by this composer. This failed due to prima donna rivalries and the director’s self-importance, so the score disappeared in the archives. The world premiere only took place in 2016 at the Festival della Valle d’Itria, the Frankfurt production taken over by the Tyrolean Festival Erl was the German premiere. And it shows that Mercadante was a composer of the highest caliber, accomplished and inspiring at the same time.

Stylistically, the score marks the departure from the Rossini model towards the melodrama romantico Vincenzo Bellini: coloraturas are an end in themselves to express emotional excitement, the loving Paolo is a trouser role for mezzo-soprano, while the tenor still has to give the angry ricochet, but there is no longer an artificial happy ending – everything like in Bellini’s exactly simultaneous “I Capuleti ed i Montecchi”. Singing continues to dominate, and where Bellini has been accused of transforming his orchestra into a giant harp, Mercadante uses the harp as the only accompaniment in the love scenes.

Ramón Tebar on the podium of the Frankfurt Opera and Museum Orchestra provided agile, sometimes a bit too boastful accompaniment, initially there were a few loose contacts with the choir. One also had the impression that the three protagonists, on whom the overall burden of the piece rested, first had to warm up, but then sang fabulously, especially Kelsey Lauritano, who played and sang Paolo in a lively, awake manner, with her rather bright yet expressive voice mezzo sound. The diverse blue tones of the Biedermeier costumes (Raphaela Rose) and the differentiated lighting design (Jan Hartmann) are also beautiful.







As a plea for Mercadante, this evening is completely convincing. And if the cultural policy of the city of Frankfurt allows its opera to continue its multi-award-winning course with the appropriate means, then it would be a logical next step in a small mercadante renaissance to bring his masterpiece “Il giuramento” to the stage.