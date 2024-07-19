Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/19/2024 – 13:53

The president of BNDES, Aloizio Mercadante, stated early in the afternoon of this Friday, the 19th, that the federal government intends to create new aid measures for airlines, which are still facing the effects of the pandemic in the area, but that there is an expectation that the counterpart will be that they invest in the purchase of Embraer aircraft.

“We need to support these companies, but they need to buy planes from Embraer. This is a fundamental condition for all the efforts the government is making to renegotiate the fiscal liabilities, to finance, but we need to bring planes from Embraer,” said Mercadante, during the announcement of investments in the Brazilian company this morning, in São José dos Campos (SP).

BNDES will finance R$4.5 billion in Embraer exports, through 32 aircraft that will be sold to American Airlines, in the United States. Over the last 25 years, the development bank has financed the export of 1,300 aircraft manufactured by the Brazilian company.

The Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, reinforced Mercadante’s position. According to him, Embraer needs to have the same presence in the Brazilian market as Airbus has in the French market, for example. Today, according to him, 12% of the aircraft in circulation in Brazil are manufactured by Embraer. “Under President Lula’s government, we will more than double the share of Embraer aircraft flying in Brazil (sic),” said Costa Filho.

Neither Costa Filho nor Mercadante gave details on how Brazilian airlines could potentially stimulate the purchase of Embraer aircraft. The Minister of Ports and Airports said that this growth is a point that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked for attention at the beginning of his government.

The Vice President of the Republic and Minister of Industry, Geraldo Alckmin, also praised Embraer and said that tax reform could stimulate Brazilian exports. “Tax reform removes cumulativeness, which stimulates exports and investment,” he said.