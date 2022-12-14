The future president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Aloizio Mercadante, should take the former ministers of Finance, Nelson Barbosa, and of Social Development, Tereza Campello, to work with him. The final seams for assembling the BNDES team are being done. Mercadante is talking to two female CEOs to join the development bank’s team.

He wants to focus on the institution’s policies aimed at decarbonizing the economy and linking funding to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). An agenda that involves the impact of carbon emissions of each project financed by the bank.

Details on the policy for the bank will only be announced later in the nomination for the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade (MDIC), the folder where the BNDES will be linked.

According to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, the great chance is that Josué Gomes is chosen to lead the ministry, which will return in the Lula 3 government to be disconnected from the Economy. Josué is in Brasília this Wednesday and should meet with the president-elect.

Son of José Alencar, Lula’s deputy in his two terms, Josué is currently president of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp).

A new Fiesp meeting that could remove him was scheduled for the next 21st, which amplified the crisis in the São Paulo industry association. This Wednesday, Josué was inaugurated by the president of TCU, Bruno Dantas.

He is expected to accept the position. Lula considers that he did an “innovative” job at Fiesp compared to the past.

At BNDES, Nelson Barbosa can take care of the infrastructure area. The president of the Federal Economic Council (Cofecon), Antonio Corrêa de Lacerda, may also be an option for Mercadante to join the BNDES team, but there has been no invitation yet. The names of the BNDES will only be entered together with the future minister.