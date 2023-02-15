President of the BNDES says he sees the need for partnership with public and private banks; he wants to discuss the matter with Febraban

the president of BNDES, Aloizio Mercadantesaid that the National Bank for Economic and Social Development can create a line of credit for suppliers of Americans. The retailer reported in January having R$ 40 billion in debt.

“The Americanas crisis points to a retraction of credit, which appeared on the banks’ balance sheets, and to the need for us to establish partnerships with other public and private banks”, said Mercadante, on Tuesday (14.Feb.2023), to the newspaper Economic value. “BNDES also intends to discuss this line with Febraban [Federação Brasileira de Bancos]. For that we need more instruments.”

To open the credit line, the BNDES needs to diversify the credit options with a 5-year NTN-B (National Treasury Note type B) reducer, which remunerates the TLP (Long-Term Rate), used to correct the institution’s financing.

Mercadante met on Tuesday (Feb 14) with the Minister of Farm, Fernando Haddad. Among the topics discussed was the change in the calculation of the TLP.

Currently, the TLP is calculated based on official inflation plus the interest on government bonds linked to price indices. Mercadante defended that the rate be calculated based on a moving average of inflation, to reduce the volatility of monthly inflation.

“We also came to discuss the TLP, which is very volatile because it works with monthly inflation. So the rate fluctuates a lot, it greatly affects predictability for micro and small companies. BNDES lent BRL 52 billion to micro and small companies. The rate has to be more stable. You cannot use monthly inflation. You have to take a moving average of inflation”, said Mercadante as he left the meeting.

BILLIONAIRE DEBT

to Americanas disclosed a notice to the market on January 11 informing inconsistencies in accounting entries of approximately R$20 billion. The executive Sergio Rial he requested resignation of the position of CEO of the company, as well as André Covre, Director of Investor Relations. The executives had been with the company for 9 days. Here’s the full of the document (409 KB).

On January 13, the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) granted Americanas a precautionary measure, at the request of the company, after the company declared R$ 40 billion in debt. The decision established a period of 30 days for filing a request for judicial recovery and suspended financial obligations and debt payments for the same period. Here’s the full of the document (51 KB).

The CVM (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) determines that there is an independent auditor for the balance sheets. Since October 2019, the PwC Brazil took on this role, replacing the KPMG. The company approved Americanas’ balance sheets without reservations for 2021. Power360 contacted PwC, which said it does not talk about customer cases. The space remains open.

O TJRJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) informed on January 19 that it accepted the request for judicial recovery presented by Americans. The decision was taken by Judge Paulo Assed Estefan, from the 4th Business Court in the capital.

HOW IS THE AMERICANS

The company is still in operation, with sales in physical and digital stores. But it will need to cut expenses in order to remedy the announced fiscal inconsistencies.

The problem is related to risk-drawee, also known as “confirming”, “lift pass” or advance payment to suppliers. In practice, it is a kind of loan from Americanas with banks to pay debts with suppliers referring to the fiscal years of the last years, including 2022.

Drawee risk is based on the relationship of banks and financial institutions with the company. It is a type of anticipation of receivables. Americanas is indebted to suppliers or investors and enters into an agreement with the bank, be it BTG, Bradesco, Santander Brasil or others, to pay off the outstanding debt. Subsequently, it pays the amount with interest based on the terms.

Sergio Rial had informed that the problem has been repeated for several years and that the information is in the company’s financial statement. The problem would be that the issue would not have been properly detailed over time.

Americanas appeared to have a sustainable accounting situation until the announcement. The company paid BRL 333 million in dividends in 2022 until the 3rd quarter. The amount was a record for the company. Despite registering a net loss of R$ 68 million from January to September 2022 compared to the same period last year, the company’s gross revenue rose 4.4% and reached R$ 22.35 billion in the period, compared to R$ 21.41 billion from the same time frame of 2021.