In June, Gleisi Hoffmann defended a change in the law; Rumor provoked a fall in the Stock Exchange and an increase in the dollar this 2nd (12.dec)

The former minister and coordinator of the Technical Groups of the transition team, Aloizio Mercadante, said this Monday (12.Dec.2022) that “it is unaware of any initiative to amend the State-owned Law” in the transitional government.

In June 2022, however, the federal deputy and national president of the PT (Workers’ Party), Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), defended a change in the Law of State-Owned Companies during a speech in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies.

“We agreed to change the State-Owned Law. If the [Arthur] Lira wants, if Deputy Lira wants to bring the State-Owned Companies Law, we agree“, he stated.

On the occasion, Gleisi Hoffmann declared that the PT is in favor of changes in legislation so that politicians and ministers of a government can integrate the boards and boards of directors of these institutions. He stated that “it is the private initiative that corrupts”🇧🇷

“The State-owned Law says that no one who took part in an election 4 years ago can be appointed director of Petrobras or director of a state-owned company. He cannot be a politician, he cannot be a party leader, as if being a politician were a crime. And we know how it works”he said in a speech of just over 7 minutes.

“Whoever practices crime, who comes up is the private sector. […] It is the private initiative that corrupts”completed.

An eventual change in the law could facilitate the appointment of allies to command state-owned companies. A report by the consultancy Eurasia also reminded everyone that the PT intends to change the State-owned Law.

The rumor provoked by the PT president’s speech resulted in a drop in the Stock Exchange (by more than 3%) and a rise in the dollar, quoted at R$5.34 until midnight. 12:32 of this Monday (12.Dec.2022)🇧🇷

While the most relevant stock exchanges in the United States are on the rise, in Brazil, the Bovespa fell more than 2.62%. Petrobras preferred shares are among the most traded, down more than 5%.

Watch the entirety of Gleisi Hoffmann’s speech in which he defends changes in the Law of State-Owned Companies to eliminate the ban on politicians in charge of companies (7m43sec).

The section in which the congresswoman talks about private initiative corrupting state-owned companies begins at 5m15sec🇧🇷

STATE STATE LAW

The law was created in 2016 during the government of the former president Michel Temer (MDB) in the wake of the Lava Jato operation and other investigations that pointed to evidence of corruption at Petrobras during the PT governments with the participation of other parties, such as the MDB (Brazilian Democratic Movement) itself.

The measure determines that public companies must follow governance criteria. They must have a charter, an independent board of directors and practice policies in accordance with market conditions. Among the rules is the impossibility for a minister, for example, to occupy a position on the board of the state-owned company.