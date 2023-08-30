Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/29/2023 – 21:55

The president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Aloizio Mercadante (pictured above), defended this Tuesday (29) that Brazil develop an ambitious project to reforest 50 million hectares of the Amazon. In his view, this initiative would need to be financed with international resources since it demands a large investment and would be the measure with the greatest impact in the world to face global warming.

Mercadante also assessed that the work should begin on the vacant lands, which are public lands without allocation by the Public Power, many of which are under irregular possession. He also considered that the project should involve parts of productive forest, which generate income for the population. He said that the BNDES is working on the subject.

Related news:

The proposal was presented at the opening of the seminar “Thinking 20, a Global Order for Tomorrow”, in Rio de Janeiro. The event was organized by the Brazilian Center for International Relations (Cebri) to discuss the role of the T20, the group responsible for bringing together thinkers from different areas of knowledge to debate and produce documents that subsidize and influence the recommendations and final declarations of the G20, which brings together representatives of the 19 largest economies in the world and the European Union.

“We have to launch an impact project, because it is urgent that we change our attitude and move forward. Our suggestion, which we are working on at the BNDES and will present the debate shortly, is that we create a major project for the restoration and regeneration of the Amazon Forest. Our goal must be, over a period to be studied and defined, to replant 50 million hectares”, said Mercadante.

According to the president of the BNDES, an initiative of this size would remove 65 tons of carbon from the planet, which would not only guarantee the fulfillment of the Brazilian target, but would also be the greatest contribution to revert the current scenario. Mercadante considers that the eight Amazonian countries should get involved in the initiative, but that Brazil can lead the proposal and take the debate to the international forums of the G20 and the United Nations (UN) to the 28th edition of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) , which takes place in November of this year.

“There is no other project of this scope available on the planet. You can’t imagine that we’re going to replace the fossil economy that is a century old, overnight. There is no way to replace the ships, planes, cars, trucks that are traveling at once. Replacement is progressive. The change in the energy matrix contributes a lot, but at the same time when the situation in Europe tightened, with the war, everyone turned to coal energy. So it is not a linear, quick and easy process either”, he added.

He said that the reforestation of the Amazon must be sustained and made possible by international income and that, otherwise, global warming will put an end to the world’s economic stability and increase social inequality. “The main meteorological institutes predict that the next few years will be the hottest in history, that at least one year will already have more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. When I was Minister of Science and Technology, we had studies to see the impact of global warming on fauna and flora. In a greenhouse, you increase the temperature and see who adapts, who doesn’t adapt, who is resilient. And the 1.5 degree rise was a tragedy. An increase of 1.5 degrees in the average will mean devastating climatic extremes, with damage for all countries in the world”, he noted.

The BNDES president also said that Brazil must fight to become the first G20 country to achieve zero emissions and that it is possible to achieve the feat before 2030.

“It is not promising if each country is pointing to the other and saying what it has to do. Each one will have to take responsibility. What’s ours? Half of our emissions is deforestation in the Amazon and 24% is land use. We have to go from there. We already have a very clean energy matrix. The average of G20 countries is 11% and ours is 45%. In the electric matrix, today we have 91% clean, which is hydraulic, solar and wind”, he evaluates.

T20

As of December 1st, Brazil will succeed India in the presidency of the G20. It will be the first time that the country assumes this position in the current format of the group, established in 2008. The Brazilian presidency will be exercised for one year. In November 2024, the G20 Summit is scheduled to take place in Rio de Janeiro.

In anticipation of the presidency, in May the Organizing Committee of T20 Brasil was installed, which will be responsible for mobilizing research centers and think tanks that can contribute. Studies and reflections should be carried out on various topics such as macroeconomics, international trade, technological digitization, clean energy, multilateralism, among others.

Cebri, an independent think tank created to contribute to the discussion of the country’s international agenda, is one of the three institutions that will lead the work of the T20-Brasil Organizing Committee. The other two are the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea), linked to the Ministry of Planning and Budget; the Alexandre de Gusmão Foundation (Funag), linked to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The 2030 Agenda, drawn up within the framework of the UN, will be one of the centers of discussion for a global plan to achieve a better world for peoples and nations by 2030. 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) were foreseen, approved in an assembly held in 2015. In the same year, the Paris Agreement, an international treaty to combat global warming, was also approved.

digital platforms

Mercadante suggested that the T20 delimit the subjects that will be debated in order to act with more focus and result in practical advances. According to him, tackling climate change should be the main concern and only other specific issues should also receive attention. Among them the regulation of digital platforms which, in his view, are important instruments of modernization and digital transition, but which currently cause damage to the international economy and need to be submitted to democratic regulation that guarantees more balance between nations. He expresses concern about the impact of artificial intelligence tools.

“They are coming in very incisively about the entire audiovisual industry and advertising in each of the countries. They also involve the issue of personal data protection. This machine fake news it is disrupting social relations and the democratic process in many societies. So regulation is a global issue that a country alone cannot do. The European Union is struggling. Other countries are struggling. But I think the G20 should address this issue and make bolder suggestions”.

After the opening of the seminar organized by Cebri, a panel was held to discuss global challenges. Among the participants was the American economist Jeffrey Sachs, professor at Columbia University. He evaluated the SDGs positively, but considered that international systems and policies have not been able to carry out the fulfillment of the goals. The economist also regretted that none of the last US presidents addressed issues related to the SDGs in their speeches and demanded greater involvement of the academy in the discussions.

Sachs also said that fighting global warming takes money and that the UN does not have the resources to pay for the necessary measures. According to him, it is necessary to mobilize investments and both the World Bank and the main financial institutions are controlled by the largest economies. “The G20 cannot be a place for geopolitics. It is the only place where we can address serious financial issues,” he said.