Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/26/2023 – 10:55

The president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Aloizio Mercadante, said that the country and the Armed Forces will emerge stronger after the anti-democratic attacks on the headquarters of the three Powers, on January 8.

The statement would have gone unnoticed if it had not been made to an audience with hundreds of military personnel present at the seminar “4th Industrial Revolution – Challenges for defense, security and national development”, organized this Tuesday, 26th, at the Bank’s headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro. January.

Right at the beginning of the opening speech, in the presence of Defense Minister José Múcio Monteiro and officers from the three forces, Mercadante said that the country’s defense policy should not be analyzed in a “watertight and isolated” way due to civil interactions and with the preservation of democracy.

“Defending a country means defending the democratic rule of law. We need to overcome this stage we are living in. What happened was very serious. Trying to blow up a kerosene truck near an airport and trying to invade the palaces at the headquarters of the Republic. Those involved must be punished vigorously,” said Mercadante.

One of the PT chiefs, Mercadante, also said that the law must be applied rigorously, but respecting the broad right of defense. Then, however, he made a point of detaching the Armed Forces from the events in question.

“We need to put an end to suspicion. There was no type of war shot that ended discipline (of the Armed Forces). The country, democracy and Armed Forces will emerge stronger from this episode,” he stated.

Afterwards, Mercadante gave a long speech in support of what he defines as the “Defense Industrial Complex”, with more investment from the State and access to private credit to develop a sector that, according to him, represents 4% of Brazil’s GDP.

January 8 and its repercussions, including the CPI, are a point of friction between representatives of the federal government and the Armed Forces, who have had or will have members summoned to give testimony.