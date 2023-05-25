Estadão Contenti

05/25/2023 – 1:19 pm

São Paulo, 25th – The president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Aloizio Mercadante, announced this Thursday, 25th, a volume of R$ 3.6 billion for the National Program for Strengthening Family Agriculture (Pronaf) with a view to the Safrinha harvest, the name given to the second crop, planted in summer and harvested in autumn or winter. He also said that the bank will open a registration in the coming days of the Safrinha Plan.

“We are going to start opening registration in the coming days of the off-season plan”, commented Mercadante, who is participating this Thursday in the “Industry Day” at the headquarters of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), in the city of São Paulo.

The BNDES president once again stated that, upon arriving at the bank, he restructured Pronaf and, in March, made R$ 2.9 billion available to the program, which was exhausted after three days.

"We had never made a move like this in an off-season," said Mercadante.
























