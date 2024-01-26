The tennis match most awaited by fans ended with Jannik Sinner's victoryhe semi-final of the 2024 Australian Open. The South Tyrolean beat Novak Djokovic in four sets with a score of 6-1 6-2 6-7 6-3 and flies to the final.

It was the seventh match between the two, the fifth in a few months, from the Wimbledon semi-final dominated in three sets by the Serbian to the double challenge of the ATP Finals in Turin (one victory each) up to the historic success of the blue in Davis Malaga, in singles and doubles. At Melbourne Park, however, it was a different story. The Serbian, world number one, at home on Australian hard courts, where he hadn't lost since the 2018 round of 16 and where he won 10 semi-finals out of 10 played, had to leave the court to Sinner who imposed himself with strength and elegance.

“Jannik was impressive, he played a crazy level of tennis. We are facing a true champion, who is only 22 years old and who will give us great satisfaction, hopefully already in the final on Sunday.” So at Adnkronos Nicola Pietrangeli comments on Sinner's victory over Djokovic in the semifinals at the Australian Open. “Now he has beaten the world number one and becomes the man to beat – underlines Pietrangeli -, for this reason the pressure will increase but he certainly has the ability to withstand it. The way he played not only in Melbourne but in the last 4-5 months now he is the strongest in the world. The final? He will have a tough opponent whether Medvedev arrives or Zverev arrives but if he plays like today he will win.” “We have a great champion in Italy, let's not bother him if he loses some matches in the future”, concludes the two-time Roland Garros winner.