Wonderful, extraordinary this Italy. The 4×100 Olympic gold relay in Tokyo remains there, among the best in the world. It is silver at the Budapest World Championships for Roberto Rigali, Marcell Jacobs, Lorenzo Patta and Filippo Tortu, able to close just 12/100 from the time in Tokyo and beaten only by a stratospheric quartet made in the USA. Coleman, Kerley and Carne, Lyles close the practice in 37″38, then the Azzurri in 37″62. The bronze goes to Jamaica – and that Jamaica, with Blake, Seville, Forde and Watson – in 37”76, then Great Britain and Japan. It is a very heavy silver: the last world silver is dated 1983. In Helsinki Tilli, Simionato, Pavoni and Mennea finished behind the USA and ahead of the Soviet Union.