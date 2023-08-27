In Budapest Rigali, Jacobs, Patta and Tortu extraordinary: gold to the elusive United States (Coleman, Kerley and Carne, Lyles) in 37″38, then the Azzurri in 37″62, 12/100 from the Olympic miracle. Bronze for Jamaica in 37”76
Wonderful, extraordinary this Italy. The 4×100 Olympic gold relay in Tokyo remains there, among the best in the world. It is silver at the Budapest World Championships for Roberto Rigali, Marcell Jacobs, Lorenzo Patta and Filippo Tortu, able to close just 12/100 from the time in Tokyo and beaten only by a stratospheric quartet made in the USA. Coleman, Kerley and Carne, Lyles close the practice in 37″38, then the Azzurri in 37″62. The bronze goes to Jamaica – and that Jamaica, with Blake, Seville, Forde and Watson – in 37”76, then Great Britain and Japan. It is a very heavy silver: the last world silver is dated 1983. In Helsinki Tilli, Simionato, Pavoni and Mennea finished behind the USA and ahead of the Soviet Union.
And a huge round of applause also goes to the women’s 4×100: Zaynab Dosso, Dalia Kaddari, Anna Bongiorni and Alessia Pavese finish the women’s 4×100 final in fourth place, a result never achieved by Italy so far. In 42″49 the Azzurri finished behind the USA (41″03), Jamaica (41″21) and Great Britain (41″97). Bongiorni at the end of the race: “The first three had sacred monsters, our team worked. Even if we can grow individually, we have shown that we are a team». “If they had told us last year we wouldn’t have believed it – added Kaddari – we must be proud of this result”.
