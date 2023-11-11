Merav Mijaeli (Petah Tikva, 56 years old) leads the Israeli Labor Party. He has not added it – unlike other opposition formations – to the concentration government created a month ago for the war in Gaza because he distrusts Netanyahu. “There is no need to support the correct actions,” he justifies in reference to the invasion of the Strip and the intention to eradicate Hamas following the surprise attack that caused some 1,200 deaths—according to the most recent estimate of the Israeli Government—on September 7. October. He receives EL PAÍS at his home in Tel Aviv, on the eve of traveling to Malaga to attend this weekend the Congress of the European Socialist Party, whose president, Iratxe García, has criticized the “collective punishment” of Gaza and in which the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will be there. Labor has observer member status. “I hope to convince you of our truth. And that it is not just an Israeli battle,” he points out after criticizing that “everyone” talks about the humanitarian situation in the Strip, but not about the situation of the more than 240 hostages there, including babies and the elderly. Its main divergence today with the Netanyahu Executive’s strategy towards the Strip is that “the destruction of the terrorist base of Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza” must be followed by the search for a peace agreement that involves the creation of a State Palestinian.

A well-known former journalist and former radio and television presenter, the feminist and secular Mijaeli took the reins of the formation that governed the country in its first three decades of history during low times in 2021, with names such as David Ben-Gurión or Golda Meir. In the last elections, last November, he was not able to get him out of the coma he has been through for the last 20 years: he fell from seven to four deputies, the minimum, in a Knesset of 120. Mijaeli, who held the Transport portfolio in the previous and different Government against Netanyahu, claims during the interview the legacy of another Labor member: Isaac Rabin, the prime minister assassinated by an ultranationalist because of the Oslo Accords that he signed with Yasir Arafat in 1993.

Ask. Why did you choose not to join the concentration Government?

Answer. I said from the beginning that we would support any measures to restore security and the destruction of the terrorist base in Gaza, and that is what we do. But I didn’t see the need to be part of a government that… I don’t have confidence in Netanyahu. I never agreed to be in a government with Netanyahu during my entire political career and I was always in opposition to him. And that has not changed.

Q. And if [los ministros ultraderechistas] Ben Gvir, Smotrich or Eliyahu were not there, but Bibi was [Netanyahu]?

R. In this crisis, it is not necessary to be in Government to support the correct actions. And there’s no reason to collaborate with people you don’t trust.

Q. He has indicated that Netanyahu has to go now. Why now and not at the end of the war, as they say?

R. Because I think that, even in the course of the war, he is primarily concerned with his own interests, not necessarily those of the state. And precisely because we are at war, it needs to be replaced now. It would be good for the State. I wouldn’t put him in danger. On the contrary, it would strengthen it.

Q. And elections?

R. No. We have the legal option to do it with the Knesset itself. You just need to [el resto de] coalition politicians understand that it is the right thing to do and have the courage to do it.

Q. Are you disappointed with the part of the opposition that has entered the Government?

R. I voted in favor of its inclusion. It gives many people in the State of Israel a feeling of greater security. Unfortunately, it also gives Netanyahu legitimacy. But, within the options, I voted for it and I hope he helps.

Q. He is in favor of eliminating Hamas and entering Gaza, despite all the deaths. What are the nuances, the differences between what you propose and what the Government does?

R. We are the Labor Party and I follow the path of Isaac Rabin, which is the right one for the State of Israel. And Rabin fought Hamas, which is not a partner [para la paz], nor dreams of recognizing Israel. It is a terrorist organization that we have now seen is more like ISIS than anything else. And I always thought that we should not allow the construction of the terrorist and terrible force of Hamas, but that we should work with the Palestinian National Authority and reach a political agreement, a peaceful solution, to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. So yes, I think there is destroying the terrorist base of Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza, without a doubt. There is no reason for Israel to allow it.

The day after, and this is my main difference with the Government, I think we have to reach an agreement. That includes the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) and partner Arab countries, of which there are many. First of all, of course, Jordan and Egypt. Today, the Labor Party is the only one that says that clearly. That doesn’t beat around the bush or twist the language.

The price of war in Gaza, unfortunately, even in just and unchosen wars, because it has been imposed on us, is high. Especially when a terrorist organization uses its citizens as a human shield. And I look forward to research that shows how much Hamas uses its population as a human shield.

Q. I understand then that the main difference is in the day after and not so much in how the army conducts the war. It has left more than 10,000 dead…

R. I don’t take it lightly, nor with indifference. But I know that the Israeli Army does everything in its power to differentiate between Hamas and the civilian population. And also so that [los civiles en el norte] Go south and not be harmed. But in the end, we have to eliminate Hamas’ terrorist base. We cannot continue to allow him to threaten us in this way.

Labor leader Meirav Michaeli during the interview. Alvaro Garcia

Q. What relationship do you see with the Palestinians when the war ends?

R. I believe in the two-state solution. Nobody has come with another one. You can talk about different ways to get there, but in general everyone knows what the solution is.

Q. And hasn’t the massacre of October 7 changed that?

R. Netanyahu strengthened Hamas. And the right-wing campaign is to say that there is no difference between them [Hamás y la ANP]. Which is not correct, in my opinion. If the massacre has shown anything, it is that Hamas is not a partner. The ANP is far from perfect. The behavior of the two parties has not been good or constructive for too many years. But they are both here and they have to find a way to live together. It is a mutual interest to find a solution that provides security for everyone. It’s not an emotional issue. Would you like the entire territory? Of course I would want more territory. Am I angry, hurt, disappointed, burning? [de rabia]? Yes. And I have horrible feelings about this massacre. But does that change how I see Israel’s interest and what it needs to do? The answer is no. On the contrary, it reinforces it.

Q. How responsible is Netanyahu for what happened?

R. He has been Prime Minister for 13 and a half years of the last 15. I have always opposed his policies. But now the most important thing is to see how we emerge from this terrible crisis stronger. I say that it must be replaced not by what has been, but by now, by what there will be. We’ll talk about what happened. As for drawing conclusions and all that, it’s not urgent now.

Q. Omer Bar Lev [exministro laborista] He said the other day that Labor has exhausted its historic role. What does he think?

R. Which has already been said many times. And I think it’s not correct. Which has a very important role. And today it is the only democratic Zionist party in Parliament and must be the basis on which a center-left government coalition is built again.

Q. What message do you want to give in Malaga to the European socialist partners?

R. It is a very important trip for me. I have greatly strengthened ties with brother parties. I believe that feminist social democracy is the right path. That’s why I care a lot about those ties and being heard first-hand, up close. Let them hear from me our truth, that of the Israelis. It surprises me that everyone talks about ‘humanitarian, humanitarian’ and not about there being babies [rehenes en Gaza] ten months without his mother. And dozens of children, the elderly, very sick people and people with special needs. Nobody knows how they are, the Red Cross has not seen them. And it is not counted. It surprises me. And I’m going to talk to important leaders about all of this. I hope to convince you of our truth. And that it is not just Israel’s battle. Hamas has really shown that it is like ISIS and there must now be a global coalition against Hamas, because it is not just in the Gaza Strip. This murderous ideology is unfortunately found in many places, and it is not only in Israel’s interest to eradicate its violent and terrorist capabilities.

Q. Do you feel that Israel’s struggle is not understood in Europe?

R. I think what happened on October 7 led many people to better understand what Israel faces and what threatens them.

