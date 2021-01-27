The Indonesian Merapi volcano, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, erupted on Wednesday, sending thick clouds of smoke and ash that poured out from the sides of its crater.

The volcano, located near Yogyakarta, the cultural capital of Indonesia, released clouds of hot ash more than thirty times during the day.

Some of those clouds covered a distance of three kilometers from the crater, according to the Indonesian Geological Agency.

And the authorities asked citizens to stay outside five kilometers from the volcano, warning of the possibility of a lava flow.

Glowing lava has been seen pouring from the volcano in recent days, but authorities have kept the warning level at the second highest.

In the last major eruption of Mount Merapi volcano in 2010, more than 300 people died and nearly 280,000 people were evacuated from surrounding areas.

This was the most violent eruption since 1930, when nearly 1,300 people were killed, while another eruption in 1994 killed 60 people.

Indonesia is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast region prone to colliding with tectonic layers, causing frequent earthquakes and strong seismic activity.

And in the Indonesian archipelago in Southeast Asia, there are 130 active volcanoes.