JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupted on Saturday, spewing up to seven kilometers of heat clouds, the country’s disaster management agency said in a statement.

The volcano located in Yogyakarta Special Region erupted at approximately 12:00 local time, and a 1.5 km lava flow was observed, the local authority said.

Residents of the nearby community were warned to stop any activities in the danger areas, within a radius of three to seven kilometers from the crater, according to the statement.

Merapi, at 2,963 meters high, is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes and was already at the country’s second highest alert level.

Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia has more volcanoes than any other country. Merapi last erupted violently in 2010, killing more than 350 people.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina)